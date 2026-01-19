The broker’s guide to flexible lending

More clients than ever have non-standard financial circumstances, and we’re not just talking about self-employed people. Think multiple jobs, contracting roles, older borrowers, or adverse credit history. These are the clients who don’t fit neatly into a standard lender’s checklist, and they’re becoming a bigger part of a broker’s day job.

In our latest Mortgage Lender Benchmark Study, we wanted to understand how brokers are navigating this shift. So we asked them about the types of clients they’ve found hardest to place, how flexible lenders are in handling complex income types, and which specialist niches are seeing the most demand. The results show just how important it is for lenders to be seen as being flexible.

Which clients are hardest to place?

With complex income types becoming more common, which ones are giving brokers the biggest headache? Coming out on top was adverse credit, with 41% of brokers saying these clients are particularly challenging to place. No surprise given the strict rules and regulations.

Elsewhere, around a quarter of borrowers highlighted older borrowers, unusual properties, and self-employed applicants, while just under a fifth mentioned multiple income streams and contractors/freelancers. A smaller number (14%) told us that foreign income cases can be a hurdle, especially for mainstream lenders not used to handling them.

With more clients living ‘non-standard’ financial lives, brokers are looking for lenders who can actually say yes when standard criteria fall short.

Are lenders keeping up?

When asked if lenders are more or less flexible on complex income compared to 12 months ago, the majority (43%) of brokers said they were about the same, while almost 39% felt lenders are slightly more flexible. Encouragingly, only a small number told us that lenders were being less flexible (13% slightly less, 2% much less). But just 3% said lenders are being ‘much more flexible’, showing that while change is happening, lenders aren’t exactly throwing the doors wide open.

Overall, the results suggest that any shift towards flexibility is gradual rather than game changing. Brokers are figuring out which lenders can handle unique cases, and which ones will struggle with anything out of the ordinary.

Specialist niches in demand

With ‘non-standard’ clients becoming more common, we asked brokers which specialist niches they’re seeing more demand for from clients. Interestingly, the majority (45%) said adverse credit. No surprise given the ongoing cost of living challenges, but it’s worth remembering that brokers also flagged these cases as the hardest to place.

That means there’s a potential opportunity for lenders willing to explore this area, although the regulatory and affordability hurdles may make it challenging.

Elsewhere, around a third of brokers said they were seeing more complex income cases, further reinforcing the opportunity for lenders who are willing to apply flexibility. 30% reported more demand for later life lending, while a quarter are seeing increased enquiries for buy-to-let cases.

Less common are expat lending and green mortgages, with 11% and 4% of brokers calling out these cases respectively. While these niches are smaller, they could offer certain lenders an opportunity to carve out a specialty.

From a brokers’ perspective, they’re clearly looking to lenders to make life easier. When a client’s situation is complex, knowing a lender is approachable and reliable can make all the difference.

What makes a lender ‘specialist’?

So, what does a specialist lender actually look like? 55% of brokers said a willingness to underwrite on a case by case basis, which makes sense given the sheer number of non-standard financial circumstances we discussed earlier. Close behind, around half of brokers highlighted the importance of clear criteria, showing that getting the basics right is still key to getting a broker’s attention.

Just under half (47%) valued a proactive BDM, a reminder that brokers still appreciate the human touch even in a digital-first world. Interestingly, speed of decision in principle and packaging flexibility (20% and 22% respectively) were less frequently mentioned, suggesting brokers value transparency and overall case flexibility above all else.

For lenders, the message is clear. Being willing to understand the full picture matters. Those who combine clear rules with flexibility and active support are the ones likely to win broker business.

Final thoughts

The lenders who succeed will be the ones who see complexity not as a barrier, but as an invitation to understand a client more fully. That doesn’t mean bending rules or stretching risk appetite beyond what’s sensible, but it does mean being open to see things differently.

Non-standard client circumstances aren’t going away, and brokers are clear about what they need from lenders. Flexibility, transparency, and a willingness to look at each case individually. Any lender who can deliver on these fronts won’t just win business, they’ll build trust with brokers and position themselves as the go-to partner for challenging cases.