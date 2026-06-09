The cheapest hour in your diary is the one you never booked

Mortgage broking might be the only professional advice sector left in this country that genuinely thinks it's normal to hold the first meeting before working out whether the client should even be in it.

Try this with a solicitor. Ring them up and ask for a meeting. They'll ask what the matter is before they so much as open the diary. Try it with an accountant. They'll want to know the scope before a file gets touched. A wealth adviser won't even start a discovery with you until you've filled in a fact-find, sent it back, and probably had it acknowledged by their assistant. Brokers, meanwhile, take the meeting first and qualify in the chair, and we've been doing it for so long nobody finds it odd any more.

It is odd. And it's one of the quietest reasons so many brokers feel absolutely shattered and somehow still skint at the end of the month.

Have a proper look at last week's diary. Count the discovery calls. Now count how many of them actually turned into an application, or are clearly heading that way. In the businesses I audit, the gap between those two numbers usually sits at about 60%. Sixty per cent. More than half of the most valuable hour in the week, given away to people who were never going to become clients in the first place.

The reason is structural, and it's almost always the same. There's a missing step in nearly every brokerage I get under the bonnet of, and it sits in the gap between the lead arriving and the lead landing in the diary. Without it, the discovery call has to do two jobs at the same time. It's trying to qualify the prospect and advise them, in one call, in one slot. Those jobs pull in opposite directions. The call ends up doing neither of them properly, and the broker finishes the week wondering how on earth they could have been so busy and so underwhelmed by the commission run.

This, somehow, is the part the industry has all quietly agreed not to talk about.

The missing step is prequalification. The most underrated half hour of work in this business, and the one almost nobody bothers with.

Done well, it answers four questions, and only four.

Is this person actually mortgageable right now.

Is the timing real, or are they twelve months away from doing anything.

Does the budget match the property they're looking at.

Have they already had advice elsewhere, or are they genuinely shopping for a broker.

That's the whole thing. No CRM rebuild. No funnel. No software anybody needs to sell you. A short form before they get anywhere near your booking link will do it. A fifteen-minute call run by someone on your team will do it. A tidy email exchange will do it. The mechanism is honestly not the point. The principle is. Nobody gets a discovery slot until you know they belong in one.

I already know the pushback because I've heard it about a thousand times. Ash, I don't want to add friction. What if I lose people? You won't. Friction doesn't lose you clients. It loses you tyre-kickers, which is the whole reason you're doing it. The serious ones, the people actually buying a place or remortgaging this side of Christmas, will give a broker fifteen minutes of qualifying without batting an eyelid. They quite like it. It tells them they're dealing with a proper business and not a free advice service. The ones who refuse were always going to eat ninety minutes of your diary and convert into nothing.

This is where the comparison from earlier in the column starts to bite. A broker without a prequalification stage is telling the public, whether they realise it or not, that their time is worth less than every other adviser's in the country. A solicitor would never agree to a first meeting without knowing the matter. Brokers do it twenty times a week and then wonder why the public treats the diary like a free buffet. We trained them to do that. The brokers who quietly stop accepting it, on their own terms, in their own businesses, are the ones who slowly start being treated like the professionals they actually are.

The maths is the bit that always makes people sit up. Twenty discovery calls a week. Build a filter that catches the six or seven that were never going to convert. Seven discovery calls is the better part of a working day. Build the filter and you've just bought yourself Friday back. No extra marketing spend. No new lead source. No more hours worked. A day back for proper research. A day for protection conversations that actually get the time they deserve. A day for the back-end work that turns one mortgage into a client for life.

I've spent years under the bonnet of these businesses now, and the pattern doesn't really change. The brokers who build this stage in say the same thing afterwards, almost word for word. The week feels lighter. The discovery calls feel sharper, because everyone on the other end is actually a real client. Conversion goes up, not because they've magically become a better salesperson, but because they're finally selling to people who were going to buy. Protection numbers lift almost on their own.

This industry hasn't got a lead problem. It's got a triage problem.