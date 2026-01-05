The EPC opportunity: Helping clients navigate a changing energy landscape

Energy efficiency regulations in the UK are evolving. Under the government’s current proposals, new regulations will set out clearer standards for landlords, with a stronger focus on future-proofing homes. For example, landlords will need their rental properties to meet a minimum EPC rating of C by 2028 for new tenancies and 2030 for existing ones. This requirement is but one aspect of a wider overhaul of the Energy Performance of Buildings (EPB) regime that will reshape how energy performance is assessed, reported and enforced.

Landlords will face important decisions and investments in the near future. They must consider how much to spend, when to take action and whether certain properties remain viable. To comply with regulations, landlords will need to invest in energy efficiency upgrades, affecting profitability and potential borrowing options.

For brokers, it means initiating conversations around affordability, remortgaging and long-term portfolio planning. This is where they can make a real difference. By guiding clients early, brokers can help landlords protect portfolios, strengthen relationships and attract new business at a time of sweeping change.

Guiding clients through regulatory change

There’s two major shifts on the horizon for landlords. The first is the expected move to a minimum EPC C rating for rented homes. The second is the government’s new EPB regime, which will tighten data quality and update rules on Display Energy Certificates (DECs) and Air Conditioning Inspection Reports (ACIRs). Together, they set a higher bar for compliance.

The implications for landlords are significant. Yields may be squeezed if upgrade costs rise. Some properties risk becoming unlettable. For those with larger portfolios, timing is crucial, allowing for scheduling contractors, phasing work and aligning with refinancing dates.

Our buy-to-let report shows the challenge – 22% of landlords and 25% of brokers feel unprepared for upcoming EPC changes. Clients need clear information, reassurance and a realistic plan.

Landlords already managing higher costs may feel inclined to wait, but acting early provides more options to plan and spread costs. Landlords should take time to understand available grant options and green finance incentives. The government’s estimates suggest the average upgrade cost sits between £6,100 and £6,800 per property.

Brokers don’t need complex tools. Simple, structured conversations work well. Asking “Do you know your current EPC rating?” or “What steps might be needed over the next three years?” can start a meaningful conversation.

Working with professionals to add value

You don’t need to be an energy expert to have an impact. What matters is knowing who to bring into the conversation. Surveyors, assessors and green finance specialists all hold pieces of the puzzle. When you can signpost a landlord to the right professional at the right time, you move from being a lender liaison to a trusted adviser.

Consider co-marketing activity too. Short videos on “funding an EPC upgrade” with an accredited assessor help generate leads and demonstrate broker expertise. A simple one-page guide can also help landlords visualise upgrade pathways.

The key point here is credibility. It's essential to recommend professionals who hold recognised accreditations and to be transparent about timelines and costs. Overpromising can damage trust, while offering clear and factual guidance helps build it.

How brokers can support funding decisions

Funding arrangements will increasingly shape landlord decisions. As upgrade costs continue to rise, conversations about remortgaging, capital raising and specialist products are now becoming increasingly important to portfolio planning.

In a time of rapid change, is critical that every landlord knows their options. Brokers can introduce types of finance that can support landlords, including green mortgages, retrofit loans, remortgage with capital raise, bridging finance and grants where available.

Helping clients manage uncertainty, risk and reputation

Energy standards continue to evolve, but the precise timelines for the delivery of the new EPB regime may change. This uncertainty can worry landlords, especially those with older stock or thin margins.

The risks are clear: upgrade costs, devaluation, supply chain delays and properties potentially becoming unlettable. However, there is a path forward. Brokers can help clients manage these risks by offering verified evidence-based guidance and emphasising early preparation.

One practical tool is a one-page risk checklist covering EPC ratings, estimated upgrade costs, finance options, timelines and exemptions. This helps to structure future conversations with landlords, protecting them from mis-selling concerns and providing clients with clarity in what can feel like a confusing landscape.

Turning regulation into an opportunity

The transition to EPC C and the wider EPB regime marks a major change for landlords, raising the bar on energy standards and opening a door for proactive brokers. By helping clients understand what’s coming, preparing early and planning funding sensibly, brokers can protect portfolios, build stronger relationships and turn compliance challenges into long-term growth.