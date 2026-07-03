The missing middle ground in later life lending

One of the most common assumptions in later life lending is that borrowers will naturally know when they need to act. In reality, many do not.

Instead, brokers often meet clients who have spent years worrying about an outstanding mortgage, wondering whether their retirement income will be sufficient, or putting off financial decisions because they are unsure where to begin. What makes these conversations particularly interesting is that many of these same clients have built up considerable housing wealth over decades of homeownership, yet rarely consider how that asset might form part of the solution.

Recent research from Fairer Finance highlights the scale of this disconnect. While 15 million people are currently under-saving for retirement and almost half of homeowner households aged between 55 and 79 are projected to have retirement incomes below the Pensions UK moderate living standard, significant levels of housing wealth remain largely untouched.

The data estimates that 1.8 million homeowner households within this age group hold between £200,000 and £400,000 of housing wealth, while a further 650,000 households possess more than £400,000. Despite this, only 14% of homeowners aged between 55 and 79 said they would consider using property wealth to supplement their retirement income. Many would rather reduce spending, continue working or make other lifestyle adjustments.

This tells us something important about the way later life borrowing is often viewed. For many consumers, the options appear limited. They may see downsizing as one route, equity release as another and, beyond that, assume there is little else available to them. However, the reality is rather different.

Over recent years, the later life lending market has developed to reflect changing borrower needs and increasingly varied retirement journeys. Today’s retirees are not a uniform group.

Some remain in paid employment well beyond traditional retirement age, while others rely on a mix of pension income, investments and part-time work. Many continue to support family members financially, while some are still managing mortgage commitments which were originally expected to be cleared years earlier.

As these circumstances have become more diverse, the range of lending solutions available has expanded accordingly. Despite this, public understanding has not always kept pace with product development, creating a situation where borrowers can overlook options that may be more closely aligned to their needs and objectives. And retirement interest-only mortgages sit firmly within this category.

While they are not suitable for every client, they can provide an alternative for those who have sufficient retirement income to maintain monthly interest payments and want to remain in their homes. This can be particularly relevant for those approaching the end of an existing mortgage term, as well as those looking to access capital while retaining greater control over their future financial arrangements.

Importantly, the attraction of a RIO mortgage is not simply about borrowing later in life, it’s about generating greater flexibility. This is why advice remains so important within the later life market. The most suitable outcome is rarely determined by age alone and should never be driven by product familiarity. Instead, it requires a detailed understanding of income, assets, future plans and personal priorities.

The Fairer Finance findings outline that many homeowners are yet to connect their housing wealth with their broader retirement planning. Closing that gap is not about encouraging borrowers towards any particular product or strategy, it’s about ensuring they understand the full range of options available and feel confident assessing how those options may support their personal and financial goals.

As retirement continues to evolve, so too must the conversations surrounding it. For many people, the best solution may not sit at either end of the spectrum, instead, it may lie within a middle ground that remains largely overlooked but increasingly relevant to the realities of modern retirement.