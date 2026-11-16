The review you forgot to ask for

The mortgage offer lands in the client’s inbox. The partner gets told. The parents get told. There’s a little private celebration in the client’s kitchen that the broker never sees. And in that forty-eight-hour window, the client is more grateful to you than they are ever going to be again for the rest of the relationship.

Then you do nothing with it.

Not nothing in a horrible way. Nothing in the sense of having no system. A quick congrats message. Maybe a thumbs up on WhatsApp. On to the next case. The moment passes. The gratitude cools off. By completion it’s faded to polite appreciation. By six months later it’s faded to a vague memory of a nice bloke who sorted the mortgage out.

The review that could’ve been captured in that window, the one that would’ve shown up in a Google search three years later when some stranger in the same postcode was looking for a broker, never gets asked for. The business loses an asset it’s never getting back, and most brokers don’t even know they’ve missed it.

Reviews aren’t a marketing tactic. They’re the compound interest account of a brokerage.

Think about what a review actually is for a second. A specific, named, dated, human endorsement of your work, in the client’s own words, stuck on a public platform, visible to every future client who considers ringing you for the next ten years. One of them is worth more than any paid ad you’ll ever run. Twenty of them is a business that doesn’t have to shout for attention anymore. A hundred of them is a brokerage that’s quietly priced itself above everyone else in its market, because the proof does the talking before you’ve opened your mouth.

And they cost nothing to collect. Just an ask, at the right moment, inside a process that’s already happening.

The reason most brokers don’t do it isn’t laziness. It’s embarrassment. They feel awkward asking. They don’t want to impose. They tell themselves the client will leave a review if they really want to, and the client almost never does, because the client is busy getting on with their life and nobody has ever made it easy for them.

I want to put that reflex under a bit of pressure, because I think it’s softer than it looks. A broker who’s just spent six weeks doing proper work for a client, who sorted a mortgage that genuinely improved that family’s situation, who stayed up late chasing a lender when the deal looked like it might wobble, feels awkward about asking for sixty seconds of that client’s time to say so publicly.

That’s not humility. That’s a small failure of nerve dressed up as professionalism.

And it quietly costs the business something real every single time it happens.

The other bit almost nobody gets right is the timing. Most brokers who do ask, ask at completion. By completion the client’s thinking about removal vans, keys, utility bills, and the mild panic of actually moving house. The moment that matters is the offer. That’s where the relief is purest, the gratitude is highest, and the ask is most likely to get a yes. Three weeks later is a different client in a different room.

Just sit with what that one shift does over a few years.

The broker who’s been quietly asking at the offer stage for the last three years is, today, the broker whose name is impossible to Google without walking into a wall of other people’s gratitude. The broker who didn’t ask is still invisible, still firing off the odd request after completion, still getting nothing back, and still blaming the marketing.

Nothing changed at the top of the funnel. The whole difference got built, quietly, inside a moment that was already happening anyway.

The brokers I respect most in this industry have worked out something that takes a while to get comfortable with. The review isn’t a favour the client’s doing for you. It’s a favour you’re doing for the next client, by making it easier for them to find someone who’ll actually look after them properly. Frame it like that and the ask stops feeling awkward, because it stops being about you.

Most brokers spend their energy chasing new leads. The leads they already have, at the exact moment they’d speak most warmly about the work, are quietly walking past without ever being asked.

That’s the review you forgot to ask for.