The value of second charges: small but complex cases that make a difference

Second charge mortgages aren’t always about large loans. Often, it’s the small but complex cases where the true value of specialist lending is realised.

It’s these cases, where mainstream solutions fall short, that are bringing new partners to our door. We’ve recently been appointed to the lending panels of Habito and Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), both recognising the growing need for reliable, specialist support on second charges.

Habito’s founder Ying Tan put it well when he said the partnership gives their brokers the “flexibility and reach they need to better serve customers with more nuanced needs.” That nuance is key, because this isn’t about chasing volume. It’s about meeting borrowers where they are and helping brokers deliver the right outcome when others can’t.

Nuanced lending in a complex market

At Norton Home Loans, second charges aren’t an afterthought, they’re a focus. We regularly work on cases that wouldn’t get past the first hurdle with many lenders. Whether it’s a small loan amount, a Right to Buy property, or unusual income structures, we’ve built our criteria and processes around solving problems, not avoiding them.

We’re also comfortable lending on less common property types like ex-local authority flats, non-standard construction, or properties with slight quirks that make other lenders nervous. And we’re open to small loan sizes where some lenders simply won’t engage.

Not everything fits the model – and that’s OK

These are the kinds of cases that brokers often sit on for too long, unsure where to place them. That’s where experience matters. We don’t need a £100,000 loan to see the value in a case. We’re happy to consider £10,000, £15,000, £20,000 loans, provided they’re viable, and we can see the logic.

What matters more to us is the story behind the numbers. Why is the client borrowing? What’s the structure of their current mortgage? Can we add value with a second charge rather than pushing them towards a full remortgage that may not be in their best interest?

That mindset is attracting new partners who want the same, a lender that looks beyond the computer says no.

Helping brokers spot second charge opportunities

There’s still work to do in raising awareness. Many brokers, particularly those used to first charge business, don’t always think about second charges until a case gets stuck. But they should be in the conversation earlier.

Our message to brokers is simple: if the client has a low fixed rate they don’t want to lose, or they’re locked in with early repayment charges, or their income or credit history isn’t perfect, talk to us. You might be surprised by how often a second charge can solve the problem.

Why partnerships matter

Our partnerships with Habito and Rosemount aren’t just names on a spreadsheet. They’re a sign that the industry is recognising the value of second charges as part of the advice process. Both businesses have forward-thinking broker communities, and both see second charges as a real tool to help more customers, not a product of last resort.

We’re proud to support them. And we’re here to support any broker who’s ready to take second charges seriously, whether it’s for a £10,000 loan or a six-figure sum.

At Norton Home Loans, we don’t chase. We’re here for the complex, the awkward, the ‘where do I place this?’ cases, because those are the ones that make a real difference.