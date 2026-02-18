Trust is built in the room, not the inbox

After more than 35 years in property and specialist finance, one thing has been constant even as products, technology and regulation have changed. Relationships still sit at the heart of this market, and they are built properly when people take the time to meet.

Hybrid working is now part of everyday business life, which many agree is a huge positive. But, in a sector like bridging finance, where cases are complex, time sensitive and often sit outside standard criteria, face to face meetings continue to play a vital role.

The value of a handshake

LinkedIn’s 2025 workplace research found that 45% of professionals believe face to face meetings help build stronger relationships, while 43% say they improve engagement. This is important in any advice-driven environment, but especially in specialist finance where trust and confidence directly affect deal flow and repeat business.

In bridging, meetings are about understanding risk, pressure testing an exit and making sure everyone is aligned before time and cost are committed. When meetings work well, risks are discussed early rather than being discovered later in the process. Planning uncertainty, build risk, sales risk or refinance assumptions can all be explored forensically. That honesty saves time for everyone and reduces fall throughs, which ultimately benefits brokers, lenders and borrowers alike. It also reinforces trust, because there are no soft maybes or shifting positions once the terms have been issued.

Wider market studies also highlight that strong broker relationships rank alongside speed and origination strength as a key capability for bridging lenders. Those relationships are built over time, through consistent behaviour, access to decision makers and meaningful interaction.

Developing trust in the deal

Face to face meetings place a spotlight on the people representing a business. In specialist finance, brokers and clients want to know who they are dealing with, how they think and how they behave when a deal becomes challenging. That is why investing in sales and business development teams is not about headcount alone. It requires time, development, trust and exposure, so that people are confident in front of brokers and able to represent the business in the right way.

I know that supporting teams properly means giving them the tools to do the job well. That includes access to credit colleagues, clear criteria, realistic expectations and the freedom to spend meaningful time with brokers and partners.

Recruitment, so bringing in the right people, with the right mindset and experience, shapes how a business is perceived long before any product. At StreamBank, recent appointments including Lorenzo Satchell as national account director, alongside Kendyl Binnie in business development and Denise Davies in underwriting, reflect a wider focus on service, access and long term relationships rather than short term volume.

Ultimately, products can be copied and technology will continue to advance, but trust is built person to person. In a market as nuanced as bridging finance, well-supported relationships remain one of the most effective tools we have to create that trust and turn those interactions into sustainable growth.