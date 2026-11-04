Why are more UK SMEs not mobilising liquidity to grow – and how advisers can help close the gap?

By many measures, the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance market should be more of a success story. Capacity exists across the system: high-street banks, challenger banks, specialist lenders, asset finance providers and government-backed schemes all signal strong financing liquidity.

Yet the lived experience for many SMEs – and the macro data – tells a more uncomfortable truth. Although the UK has a great deal of available finance, there seems to be a confidence and awareness gap that suppresses finance consumption by our SMEs – the country’s engine of entrepreneurial growth.

For financial advisers working with SME owners, this creates an important opportunity: to help clients look beyond the immediate cost of an investment and consider how different funding approaches could support their wider business objectives.

For SMEs, finance is often the bridge between ambition and action: investment in machinery, equipment, purchased software, new technology, training, and new job creation. When finance demand weakens, investment slows – and with it, productivity and competitiveness. As commentators signal a ‘remarkable rebound in productivity’ , there is all the more reason to maintain momentum.

What advisers are observing about the SME finance landscape

Let’s start with what is not the problem. The UK’s financial system is not short of funding sources for smaller firms. Look at how well the alternative funding sector is doing (i.e. lenders who are not high street banks).

The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) most recently reported (July 2026) that new lending to SMEs rose by 8% compared to the same month in 2025, while lending to larger business fell by 10%. Asset finance new business as a whole grew by just 2%.

Moreover, the volumes of finance provided remain substantial. FLA members provided over £40 billion to businesses and the public sector over the twelve months to July 2026.

Around one-third of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software was financed by FLA members in 2025, illustrating the scale of finance already supporting investment in productive assets.

Meanwhile, the British Business Bank (BBB) reports £68 billion of gross lending to smaller businesses in 2025, with 60% provided by challenger and specialist financiers – evidence of breadth on the supply side, even as demand remains uneven.

And in a final example, in early January 2026, the UK government announced a new £11 billion lending package from major banks – backed by UK Export Finance guarantees of up to 80% of eligible loans – explicitly aimed at improving business access to growth-enabling finance.

Taken together, these figures are hard to reconcile with any narrative that there is a credit squeeze or that a range of financing options are unavailable for eligible SMEs. For advisers, this raises a practical question: what is preventing SMEs from investing?

A softening in SME lending and investment appetite

Despite available liquidity, multiple credible sources (such as a 2026 Boston Consulting Group analysis) point to a sustained, multi-year softening in overall SME lending and appetite, particularly through traditional channels.

In another instance, a Financial Times report noted the decline in SME lending in 2025 compared with 2011. Additionally, the British Business Bank’s 2026 Small Business Finance Markets Report provides a recent picture: around half of smaller businesses sought external finance in 2025, while equity investment fell to 2019 levels.

This is the core of the adviser opportunity: the barrier isn't supply, it is whether the client ever seriously considers external finance at all. That means the conversation often has to start before the client has asked for one.

Widening the client's view of the funding landscape

One structural issue is concentration. While SME lending sources have diversified, many SMEs still default to their principal high-street bank. This is not simply habit; it’s also about perceived safety, familiarity and fear of rejection elsewhere.

But concentration creates fragility, especially when large incumbents restrict their product lines. The last five years have seen a number of product withdrawals from the UK SME finance market. For many SMEs, these financing products are not a discretionary ‘nice-to-have’; for many smaller firms they’re practical working-capital tools to manage critical cash-flow and working capital needs.

Might it be said then, that SMEs often stay anchored to a small set of familiar providers at precisely the moment those providers are simplifying and pruning? If so, that mismatch could suppress demand and narrow perceived options.

This is where an adviser can add value beyond the initial financing decision. Rather than treating the client’s existing bank as the default answer, advisers can help clients understand whether their current funding structure is still appropriate for their plans – and whether alternative sources could be better suited to a particular investment.

Seeking external finance – six factors for advisers to raise with SME clients

The “demand problem” is not one single thing. It’s a range of behaviours and frictions - many of which are solvable. These are also areas where financial advisers can add value by helping SME owners take a more rounded view of investment, cash and funding.

1. Helping clients consider the full range of funding options

Bank of England analysis highlights that many SMEs consider only one provider when seeking finance, with “hassle and time” acting as deterrents to shopping around. This is rational behaviour for busy operators - but it produces an information deficit and a weaker negotiating position.

For advisers, this is an opportunity to ask a simple question: “What funding options have you considered?”

2. Taking a broader view of the client’s funding position

Many firms treat finance as a single yes/no decision with their main bank rather than a portfolio decision across multiple sources (bank lending, asset finance, specialist lenders, and structured facilities). When SME finance leaders don’t see the full menu, they assume 'no' too early.

3. Putting asset and equipment finance on the agenda

Equipment finance solutions can be an elegant way to fund technology while preserving working capital. The UK government’s own call for evidence on small business access to finance points to the scale and relevance of asset finance, with 59% accounted for by SME lending. The point is not that every firm should use financing tools; it’s that too many firms never seriously evaluate the option.

4. Moving the conversation from affordability to investment value

Finance directors, owners and founders often frame affordability defensively – cost first, value second. Yet the right question for productive investment is typically: What is the ROI? What growth becomes possible? What productivity can be gained? What energy efficiency can be enabled?

A repayment schedule is not just a cost line; it can be the engine of a capability upgrade, with the consequent uptick in revenues and – just as importantly – margin. There is a tendency, also, to compare apples with oranges – namely comparing the cash price of equipment, rather than its whole of life cost, to the finance cost.

5. Balancing investment with cash preservation

SMEs are coming under increasing financial pressure. Official government survey data shows the primary barriers to SME growth include high energy prices (56%), taxation (45%), and regulation/red tape (41%). These all increase operating costs and reduce net returns. This has had a tendency to discourage many from signing finance agreements for several years. SMEs need to feel confident to commit.

6. Helping clients navigate financing complexity

SMEs routinely describe finance as complex. This is not an excuse; it is a communications challenge for the industry. Process, terminology and documentation should be simplified where possible, without obscuring important detail or clear explanations of risk or terms.

A demand problem that the UK cannot afford to ignore – and an opening for advisers

There’s plenty of available finance waiting to be offered to creditworthy UK SMEs. Indeed, the evidence points to large volumes of financing capacity, across banks, challengers and asset finance providers.

And yet SME finance consumption has softened over time, reinforced by concentration effects, product retrenchment by some incumbents and a persistent confidence-and-awareness gap among SMEs.

Many positive initiatives are in motion. But if we want stronger SME investment to 2030 and beyond, especially in machinery, technology and productivity upgrades, then the next phase must be coalition-driven: regulators, trade bodies, lenders, brokers and OEMs working together to make finance simpler, more visible, and more connected to real investment decisions.

Financial advisers have a critical role to play in that process. They are already having the broader conversations around an SME’s cash position, growth ambitions, investment plans and financial resilience. Bringing the question of alternative finance pathways into those conversations earlier can help clients see finance not simply as a response to a cash shortfall, but as one of the tools available to support sustainable growth.