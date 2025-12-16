Why brokers need more support as landlords increasingly turn to specialist lenders

It has been some years since specialist finance took the leap from ‘niche’ to ‘mainstream’. What we have seen, over the best part of a decade now, is sustained growth in the sector, and that is true for both bridging loans and buy-to-let mortgages.

That momentum has continued in 2025, fuelled by landlord and investor appetite for speed and flexibility. Those qualities were particularly important in the lead up to the Budget – demand for bridging loans rose 4% in Q3 compared to Q2 as borrowers looked to move quickly and navigate the uncertainty that had set in prior to the Chancellor’s speech.

What’s more, UK Finance suggests that gross buy-to-let lending totalled £37.3 billion in the 12 months to November 2025, adding that the specialist buy-to-let lending sector could be worth £54 billion by 2029. Put simply, the industry is growing at pace, offering more sophisticated products, higher levels of service, and greater choice across the board.

This shift we have seen – and continue to see – away from high-street lenders towards specialist alternatives has created a wealth of opportunities for brokers, who have a key role to play. In a world where the end borrower may be less familiar with the lenders and the products available to them, intermediaries have become ever more important in facilitating connections, finding the right lenders and products, and then helping manage the process.

What we are hearing, however, is that this trend has been both a blessing and a curse. Many intermediaries say the volume of back-and-forth communication, document gathering and coordination required to shepherd a case through to completion is a significant challenge.

As they do more and more work in the specialist lending space, lenders can – and must – do more to support them.

The continuing rise of specialist finance and what it means for brokers

The rise of specialist finance over many years now has been driven by numerous factors, including regulatory tightening, more rigid affordability criteria among traditional banks, and a reticence to lend as the base rate spiked between 2021 and 2023. Professional landlords with complex portfolios, those using limited-company structures, and investors targeting semi-commercial or mixed-use properties often find that conventional products simply don’t fit their needs.

Specialist lenders, by contrast, are built around flexibility. They can take a more pragmatic view of income, consider refurbishment-led strategies, and work within the unconventional timelines common in modern property investment. But such is the progression we have seen in this space (as noted, specialist finance is increasingly mainstream), I don’t need to teach brokers how to suck eggs; they know and have seen all of this first-hand.

The more important consideration is what it means for brokers. As mentioned above, more landlords are seeking professional guidance as their financing needs become more complex. But this complexity brings pressure. Specialist cases often involve layered income structures, multi-asset portfolios, intricate planning considerations or time-critical transactions such as auctions or refurbishment projects.

At the same time, product choice is expanding; earlier this year, Moneyfacts revealed that buy-to-let fixed and variable product availability increased to 3,560 deals – a record high. We’re all aware that more lenders are entering the specialist arena, and competition is intensifying. While increased choice benefits borrowers and will drive standards up, it also means brokers must spend more time assessing criteria, managing expectations, and chasing the information required to satisfy underwriting demands.

So, we’re in a thriving industry, with ever-greater choice, but broker workload is now an important consideration. As lenders, we ought to consider what we can do to share the load through our products and processes.

What can lenders do?

It goes without saying that lenders should not dilute their KYC or anti-fraud processes to try cut corners; these are essential safeguards. However, as we look ahead to 2026, when specialist finance is expected to remain in high demand, there are actions that lenders can take to better assist brokers.

1. Prioritising responsive, proactive communication

As case numbers grow, brokers need quick, reliable answers. Timely communication prevents bottlenecks and reduces repeat follow-ups. Clear point-of-contact systems and consistent updates allow brokers to focus on advising clients, not chasing paperwork.

Ambiguity is an unforgivable quality for a lender to possess. Delivering a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to brokers as quickly as possible – and, of course, when you say ‘yes’ you have to be true to your word – is more important than ever.

2. Sharpen criteria, set expectations

Comprehensive criteria guides, supported by real-world examples, allow brokers to triage cases more effectively and minimise enquiries that are unlikely to proceed. Lenders need to provide as much information upfront as possible.

A significant proportion of delays happen because new documentation requirements are revealed partway through an application. By outlining precise requirements at the outset, lenders can help brokers gather complete information from day one.

3. Education and support are more than a ‘nice-to-have’

The specialist lending market is maturing all the time. But there’s still progress to be made, and a critical part of this is in education and support for brokers.

Lenders cannot solely fixate on products, rates and terms. Landlords need help navigating a constantly changing economic, tax and regulatory landscape; brokers have to answer that call and, therefore, lenders must deliver educational resources and support to the intermediaries. It’s a huge priority of ours, and we will continue to double down on this in 2026.

Collaboration and high standards are key for future growth

The specialist finance sector’s recent growth is clearly not a temporary spike; it signals a structural shift in how landlords and investors finance portfolios and build strategies. But there is no room for complacency. We must continue to work closely with brokers, listen to their needs, and constantly make improvements.

The sector’s growth ought to continue into 2026, and it will be lenders who prioritise clarity, transparency and collaboration that lead the way.