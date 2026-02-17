Why listening to brokers shapes better CRM systems

Brokers are never short of opinions when it comes to technology, and rightly so. For example, a well-designed CRM should sit at the heart of an adviser’s working day, supporting communication, administration, compliance and reporting in one place.

When this works well, it seamlessly saves time and removes friction. However, when it does not, it quickly becomes a daily source of frustration. That is why broker feedback matters so much, not just as a sounding board, but as a guide for how such systems should develop in a way that genuinely supports firms in how they work and how they grow.

Recent findings from Smart Money People’s Mortgage Lender Benchmark Technology Providers Report underline this point. The research offers a clear picture of how brokers are using technology today and, just as importantly, how they feel about it. The report highlights a clear difference in how brokers view a variety of tech tools. Systems that support research and decision making, such as sourcing and affordability platforms, continue to perform strongly. Brokers see these tools as reliable, consistent and easy to trust when advising clients.

Operational systems present a more mixed picture. CRM platforms score lower than other tools in the research, with feedback suggesting that broker expectations are not always being met. Common themes include the need for smoother workflows, greater flexibility and updates that better reflect how firms operate in practice.

Given how central CRMs are to day-to-day work, these points matter. When a system is used throughout the working day, even small improvements can make a real difference, which is why listening to broker feedback and responding to it in the right way is key to building long-term confidence in these platforms.

Collecting feedback alone is not enough, the real value comes from knowing what to do with it and understanding how it can impact everyday tasks. Not every request should lead to a new feature, and not every issue has a quick fix. The strongest CRM providers are those that take time to understand why a problem exists, test solutions with users and introduce changes that improve how firms work, rather than adding complexity. It also means supporting firms once the system is live, rather than treating implementation as the end of the relationship.

The Smart Money People report suggests that this approach delivers stronger outcomes. OMS was rated as the leading CRM provider in the latest results, with Jake Sandford, head of data and analytics at Smart Money People saying: “One Mortgage System leads the table with a Broker Experience Index of 68.8, supported by strong satisfaction, ease of use and good performance across value and support.”

Our position reflects ongoing engagement with brokers and a focus on practical changes shaped by real feedback, while also recognising that expectations continue to rise across the market.

What matters just as much as the system itself is the choice of provider. A CRM built around broker input can help reduce repeat tasks, improve visibility across cases and support compliance without adding pressure to already stretched teams. When systems reflect how firms actually work, they are far more likely to be used consistently and effectively.

Firms that work with providers who listen and respond are also better placed to adapt as their business grows or changes direction. Over time, this allows CRM systems to move beyond basic record keeping and play a more active role in supporting advice and client service.

The fact that around half of firms use an external CRM, while a similar proportion rely on in-house or self-built solutions, shows that confidence in this part of the tech stack is still developing. That said, it also points to a clear opportunity. As systems improve and providers respond more closely to broker needs, CRM platforms can begin to earn the same level of trust already seen in sourcing and affordability tools.

The broker technology market continues to evolve, and CRM systems remain central to that progress. How far they go will depend on how well providers listen, adapt and apply feedback in a way that supports real working practices. When that happens, CRMs become an increasingly reliable and valued part of how intermediary firms run their businesses.