Why more brokers are turning to specialist packagers for second charge mortgages

The second charge market has changed significantly over the last few years. What was once seen as a specialist product is becoming an increasingly important part of the advice process, helping brokers find the right outcome for clients who have a capital raising requirement.

As awareness of second charges has grown, so too has the role of specialist packagers. At Norton Broker Services, we've seen a growing number of brokers choosing to work with us because they want to strengthen the service they offer whilst remaining firmly in control of the advice process. In fact, June was a record month for us so far in 2026.

Access to more lenders

One of the biggest reasons brokers use a specialist packager is because it gives them access to a much wider lender panel.

Many second charge lenders, including Pepper Money, Admiral, Interbridge and Together, distribute through trusted packaging partners rather than directly with every broker. For many advisers, the only way to access these lenders, their criteria and their pricing is through an experienced packager.

As the second charge market has matured, lenders have streamlined their distribution panels and placed greater emphasis on trusted relationships. That means brokers who work with a specialist packager can access more options for their clients than they could on their own.

In a market where every client's circumstances are different, that broader choice can make all the difference.

More than a middleman

One of the biggest misconceptions about packagers is that they're simply an extra step in the process, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

A good packager can actually shorten the application process and improve the likelihood of securing the right outcome. We speak to lender underwriters every day, understand individual lender criteria in detail and so know which lenders are likely to consider particular cases, and which won't.

That experience saves valuable time. Instead of submitting applications that may not fit a lender's appetite, brokers benefit from specialist knowledge that helps place cases correctly from the outset.

For advisers, that means fewer delays, better communication and greater confidence that the application is with the right lender.

The broker stays in control

Working with a packager also doesn't mean giving up ownership of the client relationship. For example, at Norton, the original adviser remains at the centre of the process – the broker provides the advice and retains control of the client relationship throughout.

Our role is to support that advice by managing much of the administration that comes afterwards. We source the most suitable lender, obtain third-party consents where needed, arrange valuations, liaise with solicitors and manage communication with the new lender from application through to completion.

That allows brokers to focus on advising their clients while knowing the case is being managed by a team that specialises in second charge lending every day. It's a partnership rather than a handover.

A straightforward way to enter the market

For brokers looking to introduce second charges into their proposition, working with a packager removes many of the barriers.

There are no upfront costs to work with us, and advisers remain free to set their own advice fee. That means brokers can begin offering second charge advice without significant investment while still delivering a professional service backed by specialist expertise.

Whether a broker writes one second charge case a year or several each month, the support remains the same.

Meeting changing client needs

The reasons clients are considering second charges continue to grow, as while debt consolidation and home improvements remain common uses, advisers are increasingly seeing clients who want to raise capital without disturbing an existing mortgage on a low interest rate.

With many homeowners still sitting on mortgage rates that are significantly lower than those available today, replacing the whole mortgage often isn't the best solution. A second charge can allow clients to borrow additional funds while keeping their existing mortgage in place.

For some clients, it may also provide a solution where affordability, early repayment charges or lender criteria make a remortgage less suitable.

The key point is that second charges deserve to be considered alongside other options as part of a rounded advice process rather than being dismissed too early.

Growing confidence in specialist support

As more brokers become familiar with second charge lending, confidence in using specialist partners has continued to grow.

The relationship isn't about replacing the adviser. It's about giving brokers access to specialist knowledge, a broader lender panel and operational support that helps them deliver better outcomes for clients.

That's one of the reasons we've seen increasing numbers of advisers choosing to work with us. They recognise that specialist support helps them offer more solutions, complete cases more efficiently and strengthen relationships with their clients.

Ultimately, that's good for everyone as brokers expand their proposition, clients receive more suitable advice and lenders receive better packaged applications.

In a market where clients' circumstances are becoming more varied and lending criteria continue to evolve, having a trusted specialist partner has never been more important.