Why snagging inspections are becoming part of the broker’s new-build conversation

A mortgage offer can be perfectly sound while the property behind it is not quite finished.

That gap matters. Brokers are not surveyors or site managers, yet we commonly remain in regular contact with buyers from reservation to completion. When a client is purchasing a new-build home, I believe that creates an opportunity to raise one practical question: have they considered an independent snagging inspection?

This is not about expanding the broker’s regulatory role. It is about recognising a foreseeable source of post-completion stress before the keys are collected.

Why the conversation is changing

New-build buyers assume that building control approval, a warranty, and the developer’s checks confirm the home is defect-free. They do not. Each serves a different purpose, and none necessarily involves assessing finishes, fittings, and everyday functionality that a snagging inspection provides.

The distinction is relevant. The Home Builders Federation’s 2026 survey found that 93% of new-build buyers would recommend their builder, indicating strong overall satisfaction. Yet a positive buying experience does not mean every socket or seal has been checked from the homeowner’s perspective.

That contradiction is useful. Snagging should not be presented as evidence that new homes are inherently poor. It is better understood as quality assurance at the point where a construction project becomes somebody’s home.

The broker can close an information gap

Developers understand handover. Conveyancers understand title, searches and contractual obligations. Buyers may not know what a pre-completion inspection covers, who can conduct one or how access must be arranged.

I don’t think brokers should recommend technical outcomes. We can, however, prompt clients to investigate their options while there is still time to act.

A question may reveal that the buyer has confused snagging with their valuation. Another may believe the ten-year structural warranty covers loose sanitaryware, damaged glazing or incomplete insulation. Clarifying that these protections are not interchangeable can prevent false reassurance without drifting into surveying advice.

Timing changes the value of the report

Snagging inspections for new-build homes can take place before or after completion, but timing affects what the buyer can achieve.

Under the New Homes Quality Code, customers buying from registered developers with active status must be given an opportunity to visit before completion and may arrange a qualified inspector to perform a pre-completion inspection using the prescribed checklist. The inspection is non-invasive, so it should not be mistaken for a full building survey.

Its strength is evident. Defects are recorded before furniture and occupation complicate the responsibility. Trades may also remain on site, making corrections easier to organise.

Post-completion inspections still have value. Heating, drainage, appliances and ventilation can be assessed more realistically once the property is occupied. The weaker approach is waiting months, relying on memory and reporting defects through scattered telephone calls.

A snagging report supports completion resilience

The less obvious issue for brokers is that unresolved defects can affect more than the finish of a home. They can consume savings and create pressure on a household already managing legal fees, moving costs and furnishing.

That doesn’t make snagging part of a mortgage affordability assessment. It does make it relevant to what I’d call completion resilience - the buyer’s ability to move from borrowing to stable homeownership without avoidable disruption.

A leaking waste connection may be inexpensive to repair if detected quickly. Left unnoticed, it can damage cabinetry or flooring. A sealed window might start as a draught but later become a dispute over condensation or water ingress. The number of items matters less than their consequence and the quality of the evidence.

Keeping the discussion proportionate

There is a risk of turning snagging into fear-based advice. Not every hairline crack indicates movement, and minor finish variations do not automatically demonstrate defective construction. An inspector must distinguish cosmetic imperfections from unacceptable functional faults and safety concerns.

Proportionate language is essential for the broker. I’d frame the inspection as an option to research, not a condition of proceeding or a substitute for legal advice. Buyers should verify access with the developer and check the inspector’s membership while asking whether the report prioritises defects with photographs and precise locations.

A better handover starts earlier

The new-build mortgage conversation has focused on incentives, deposit structures, completion deadlines and loan requirements. Those remain central. Yet the quality of handover can influence how secure the buyer feels once the transaction is complete.

By mentioning snagging at the right moment, I am not inspecting the property or judging the developer. I am helping the client ask a question before their leverage, time and attention move elsewhere.

Sometimes the useful contribution is not another product recommendation. It is making sure the buyer knows which professional conversation needs to happen next.