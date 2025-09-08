Why UK property’s popularity is rising

The UK is seeing renewed interest in foreign currency mortgages, driven by falling borrowing costs and growing confidence among international buyers. The Bank of England’s recent cut in the base rate to 4% among other factors has eased affordability pressures, encouraging more borrowers to explore their options. Combined with the UK’s reputation as one of the world’s most stable and dynamic property markets, this is creating opportunities for clients who earn overseas but want to buy or refinance in the UK.

For those paid in strong currencies such as the US dollar or UAE dirham, the weaker pound over the past 18 months has made British property more affordable. Many see this as a chance to secure a home or investment while exchange rates work in their favour.

Geographic interest spread

Recent figures from Bristol-based broker UK Expat Mortgage show Australia as the top location for British expat mortgage clients, followed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Qatar. The Middle East accounts for almost a third of applications, with Asia-Pacific close behind and Europe representing just over a fifth. Borrowing is evenly split between residential and buy-to-let. Investors are targeting high-demand rental areas, while residential borrowers often include families returning to the UK or homeowners remortgaging while still working abroad.

Historically, arranging these mortgages required specialist brokers familiar with currency risk, complex income assessments and cross-border paperwork. That expertise is still essential, but technology is making the process faster and more transparent. At Darlington Building Society, we have recently upgraded our MSO digital platform to allow brokers to source and submit cases for clients earning income in foreign currencies more easily, including an affordability calculator, which incorporates the consideration to exchange rate fluctuations applied by our underwriters.

What the client wants

Borrowers in this space have varied needs. Some are moving back to the UK after a career overseas, often for children’s education. Others want to release equity or buy a holiday let. Many are high-net-worth individuals used to private banking standards, so they expect a high level of service, clear communication and flexible support from both broker and lender.

Preparation is vital. Lenders will want detailed evidence of income, including contracts, payslips, tax returns and bank statements. Proof of identity and address is required for both UK and overseas addresses, and any documents in another language must be professionally translated. A strong UK credit history helps, and foreign income is typically reduced by around 20% in affordability checks to allow for exchange rate fluctuations. These risks mean fewer lenders operate in this space, so choosing one with specialist knowledge will make a real difference to your client.

Expertise and experience

We have just relaunched our foreign currency mortgage proposition to meet this growing demand. The range offers two and five-year fixed rates, loans up to 80% LTV and acceptance of 16 major currencies, including the euro, US and Canadian dollars, UAE dirham, Saudi riyal, Hong Kong dollar, Japanese yen and South African rand. Currency conversions are calculated in real time with a 20% haircut applied.

With experience in this market and a clear understanding of expat clients’ needs, we can combine strong criteria with high service standards to deliver for an often-underserved borrower group. In foreign currency lending, speed, expertise and quality aren’t optional extras. They’re essential for your client and the factors that get the deal done.