FRA20 - 11 questions with... Stuart Wilson, more2life

2020 marks the eleventh year of the Financial Reporter Awards - and, with 11 days to go until the voting closes, we’re firing some quick questions at some of our past winners to find out what #FRA20 means to them (and why you should vote!). First up is Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more2life...

1. What award would you like to win this year?

Later Life Lender of the Year.

2. Why should advisers make their voice heard in the #FRA20?

These awards give advisers the chance to shine a light on the providers who have delivered exceptional products and services. Advisers are the lifeblood of our industry and it’s important that as providers we strive to constantly improve the support we offer them for their mission to deliver better outcomes for their clients.

3. What would winning a Financial Reporter Award this year mean for your business?

It’s always humbling to win an award, especially one voted for by advisers. The Financial Reporter Awards are an important part of our calendar and it’s an honour to find out you are picking up a gong at this event. We’ve won the Later Life Lender award many times in the past decade and we’d love to win it again this year.

4. What would your dream awards party theme be?

We have a Bond theme running in our new marketing campaign and I think that would be a lot of fun for an awards party, especially if you included the spoofs such as Johnny English and Austin Powers.

5. On Twitter, we’re running the #FRAChallenge, where we challenge our followers with a new question each week - for example, what your ideal ‘walk on’ song would be if you won an award. What would you pick?

It would have to be the main theme music from Bond…gotta keep on brand!

6. And while we’re on music, what song would you pick for the end of the night?

Anything by Earth, Wind & Fire – always puts you in a good mood and leaves you with a smile on your face.

7. Imagine you’ve won and we want to buy you a drink to celebrate - what are you having?

Martini, shaken not stirred. With a Jagerbomb chaser.

8. If we were to add a ‘Best Dancer in the Industry’ award, who would you nominate?

Our own Mike Millar is a smooth mover on the dance floor. Anyone but me really. I am to dancing what David Brent is to dancing.

9. And what are your post-party rescue remedies?

A full English breakfast. Mind you, timing is critical… it can go either way.

10. If you were to nominate another business or individual for an award this year, who would it be and why?

If there was a ‘Best Financial Services Awards Ceremony’ Award I think Financial Reporter would win hands down. Honestly the most fun I’ve ever had at an awards do in my 30+ years in financial services. If you get the chance to go, go. [Aw, thanks Stuart! - Ed]

11. In 11 words or less, why should people vote for you in this year’s Financial Reporter Awards?

From Preston with love, no lender does it better.

If you'd like to vote in the 2020 Financial Reporter Awards, please go to www.financialreporterawards.co.uk - make your voice heard!