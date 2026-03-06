Growth without conflict: How two women rewired sales and risk at a UK challenger lender 

FR: Sales and compliance are often seen as opposing forces. What’s broken in that dynamic across the industry?

Rachael Hunnisett: I’d say the first half of that sentence! From my first role as a mortgage adviser over a decade ago, compliance was the department you avoided at the coffee machine, said as little to as you could get away with for fear of opening a can of worms you couldn’t then close!

Stephanie Burke: Exactly, the problem starts with the perception that they’re opposing forces, when actually they’re a natural partnership.



For a long time compliance has been positioned as the department that says “no”, so people learn to avoid it until the very end of a project. By that point everything is already built and there often isn’t the time or space to work through things collaboratively, so the conversation becomes more binary, yes or no.

But it was never meant to operate like that. When compliance is involved early, you understand what the team is trying to achieve and why. That creates space to problem-solve together and usually land on something that works both commercially and from a regulatory perspective.

That’s the win-win environment, where compliance isn’t blocking progress, it’s helping teams get to the best possible outcome safely.

FR: What would traditional lenders be shocked by in your internal operating rhythm?

R: How closely we work, Steph and I sit within a metre of each other in the office, we don’t wait for a weekly catch up, compliance is embedded into every big campaign or sales project because it’s weaved into everyday conversation. There are no surprises, I don’t work for weeks on something and then ‘present’ it for approval, it’s a partnership from the outset, initial planning all the way through to delivery. That’s very different from processes I’ve experienced in the past where financial promotions approval, legal and compliance are the last stage of the process.

S: From a risk and compliance perspective, what might surprise traditional lenders most is the culture around it. Conversations don’t happen at the end of a process, they happen while ideas are forming. Anyone across the business can float an idea or challenge an assumption, and within minutes you’ve pressure-tested something that might otherwise take weeks to move through formal review cycles.

In more traditional environments something gets sent to compliance and then you wait for feedback. I’ve always tried to create the opposite, an open-door culture where people bring ideas and questions early, so risk thinking becomes part of everyday conversation across the business.

And I completely agree with Rach - proximity changes everything. When you sit close together, quick questions or “have you got five minutes?” chats happen effortlessly, which keeps those conversations flowing in real time.

FR: Do you lead differently because you’re women?

R: Maybe? I don’t know any different, I’ve had incredible male and female bosses in my career all of whom I’ve drawn inspiration from as a leader. For me the most important thing in leadership is being able to meet your team where they are, adapt to their learning style and create an environment where they can thrive. If you can foster that environment, in my experience, the results look after themselves!

S: Yes probably, but it’s not something I do consciously. I do recognise the importance of being a woman in a leadership role, and it’s not something I take lightly.

That said, like Rach, I’ve had fantastic leaders throughout my career, both men and women, and I’ve taken different learnings from each of them as I’ve developed my own leadership style. For me it’s less about leading as a woman, and more about ensuring leadership teams are genuinely diverse. When you bring together different perspectives, cultures and experiences, you tend to have better conversations and make better decisions, both for the business and for the teams you’re leading.

A big part of leadership today is creating environments where diverse voices are present and heard, whether that’s across the workforce or in boardrooms. That kind of inclusion ultimately makes organisations stronger.

FR: How do you handle credibility in rooms where you are the youngest or only woman?

R: In reality, you have to be an expert in your field, never go in underprepared and respect those around you. My experience tells me that credibility is earned, you must let your achievements speak for themselves. Never apologise for being there, either verbally or through how you show up. If you have a seat at the table you’ve earned your spot, and don’t need to prove it!

S: The industry has come a long way, female representation, across all ages, is far stronger than it used to be. But the reality is it still happens, and the fact we’re still asking questions like this is a good reminder that the conversation isn’t finished yet. It’s also why things like International Women’s Day still matter.

For me, handling credibility comes back to doing the work, knowing your subject, preparing properly and not being afraid to contribute your perspective. But equally, I think there’s real strength in being comfortable saying you don’t know something. You don’t have to have every answer on the spot, what matters is being honest, curious and then following through to find the answer.

FR: What’s one industry norm you fundamentally disagree with?

R: That you have to be feared to be successful. If that’s true - I don’t want any part of it! I think that mindset is best left in the 90s. Steph and I have worked hard together to foster a culture that inspirers and empowers our team. Results don’t have to come at the expense of people’s wellbeing at work.

S: The idea that hierarchy should dictate who gets heard.

Some of the best insights in any organisation come from the people closest to the work, not necessarily the most senior person in the room. Rigid hierarchies can sometimes create too much distance between decision-makers and what’s actually happening across the business.

As leaders, part of our role is creating an environment where people feel comfortable speaking up, challenging assumptions and sharing ideas, regardless of job title. When that happens, you tend to make better decisions and build a stronger culture as a result.

FR: How do you balance innovation with Consumer Duty obligations?

S: I don’t really see it as a balancing act, they go hand in hand.

Don’t get me wrong, when the Duty first came in it was a lot of work for every compliance team to get it implemented properly. But once it becomes part of how people think day-to-day, it actually creates a really helpful lens for decision-making.

Every marketing campaign, product idea or distribution strategy naturally comes back to the same question: are we delivering good outcomes for customers? If you keep bringing decisions back to that, you tend to land on better ideas.

And when you get the right products to the right customers, communicated in the right way, you build trust, and that’s what ultimately creates a strong, scalable and sustainable business.

FR: What is each of you uniquely brilliant at?

R: Steph is uniquely brilliant at collaboration, her baseline isn’t ‘no’ it’s ‘how’ - having worked with my fair share of business prevention units, I can tell you this is such a breath of fresh air, we simply get things done!

S: I think anyone who knows Rach knows how passionate she is about what we’re building. Her energy is infectious, she has this natural ability to rally people around an idea and get everyone pulling in the same direction.

That passion, combined with her deep understanding of the broker market, makes her a real force. When Rach believes in something, people feel it, and that momentum is incredibly powerful.



FR: Have you ever fundamentally disagreed? How do you resolve conflict?

R: Yes, of course – plenty! Robust conversations and diversity of thought aren’t born from everyone agreeing. That’s the part I love about working within a heavily Dutch influenced organisation, direct conversation isn’t optional... or personal. Fundamentally having a foundation of deep respect for each other and our own expertise in our area, means you can have a deep disagreement, and still respect the other person. I find that drives the best commercial outcomes and maintains an enjoyable work environment too!

S: I’m going to have to echo Rach here, yes, of course. Disagreement is part of the job.

Healthy, constructive challenge should always be welcomed. The important thing is creating a culture where people can fundamentally disagree, but still listen to each other, stay open to different perspectives and remain focused on the outcome that’s best for the business.

From a risk and compliance perspective there will always be moments where something just can’t be done, or can’t be done in that particular way, but if the culture is built on respect and honest conversation, those discussions don’t need to become confrontational.

Ultimately, it’s about being able to have these conversations in the meeting room and still happily grab lunch or go for a drink together afterwards.

FR: What behaviours do you not tolerate?

R: Disrespect, whether you are at the top of the tree or the very roots. I’m the same with my children to be honest. Whether it’s an external supplier, a distributor or an entry level intern, everyone’s point of view can teach you something. Respecting the perspectives of others, even if you disagree, is not optional in our team.

S: For me it’s a lack of accountability too. Mistakes will always happen, especially when you’re moving quickly and trying new things, but what matters is how people respond to them. Owning issues, raising them early and being open about what’s gone wrong is incredibly important in any organisation.

What I don’t tolerate is when people try to hide problems or avoid responsibility. Strong cultures and leaders are built on honesty and accountability, and that’s particularly important in a regulated environment.

FR: What advice would you give to ambitious women in regulated industries?

R: Build from a place of integrity, always, and be authentic to yourself. Pretending to be ‘one of the boys’ does nothing to serve future talent that is coming up the ranks behind you.



S: Firstly, back yourself. If you’re in the room, you’ve earned the right to be there, even if that little voice of imposter syndrome occasionally suggests otherwise.

Secondly, invest the time to really understand your field. Regulated industries can seem complex from the outside, but once you understand the frameworks and why they exist, they become incredibly interesting spaces to operate in.

And finally, don’t feel like you have to change who you are to succeed. You can bring your personality and creativity to the work you do. Some of the most successful people in regulated industries are those who combine strong technical knowledge with curiosity, fresh thinking and a collaborative approach.