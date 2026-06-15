How the arts and financial planning can intersect

Financial planning is often seen as a profession defined by technical knowledge, regulation and process. Those things are essential, but they are not enough on their own. In my experience, the best advice comes from combining analytical rigour with something less easy to measure, which is the ability to communicate clearly, build trust and help clients make decisions that are often shaped as much by emotion and personal history as by numbers on a page.

That is something I have come to understand through an unconventional career path. Music was my first language. I learned to read it so young that I cannot remember being taught, and for much of my early life it was assumed I would become a professional musician. I later chose a different professional route and built a career in financial planning, where structure, logic and disciplined judgment sit at the heart of the job. But I never left music behind. I still perform opera at a semi-professional level, and over time I have come to see that these two worlds are not in conflict at all.

There is a tendency to separate analytical thinking from creativity, as though one belongs to finance and the other to the arts. I do not think that reflects the reality of either profession. Opera is not simply expression. It depends on discipline, rehearsal, technical precision and control. Equally, financial planning is not simply calculation. It demands expertise, consistency and care, but it also requires interpretation, presence and the ability to connect with another person in moments that are often highly personal.

That’s important because one of the biggest misunderstandings about advice is that technical competence alone is what clients value most. It is indispensable, but it is not what clients experience first. What they experience is whether they feel heard, whether complexity is made manageable, and whether the adviser in front of them understands the life behind the plan. Advice can be entirely sound on paper and still fail if it does not engage the client as a person.

Performing opera has reinforced that for me. You can know the score intimately, understand the structure of a piece and execute it with technical accuracy, but if you do not communicate meaning, it will not land. Financial planning is similar. We work within rules, regulation and suitability requirements, but the quality of the outcome often depends on how well we translate that framework into something a client can understand, trust and act on. In both fields, technique is the foundation, but connection is what gives it value.

This is especially true in the conversations that define long-term financial planning. Retirement, inheritance, later life care, family support and intergenerational wealth are not subjects that can be reduced to a spreadsheet, even if the spreadsheet is important. Clients bring fear, pride, family history, uncertainty and competing responsibilities into those discussions. Our role is not only to model scenarios, but to create enough clarity and confidence for good decisions to be made.

I also think this has implications for how the profession defines talent. Advice firms rightly place huge value on qualifications, technical knowledge and compliance. But if we want to improve consumer engagement and broaden the appeal of the profession, we should be careful not to value only one type of skillset or one type of career path. People who have moved across disciplines often bring a wider perspective, stronger communication skills and a more rounded sense of how trust is built.

For me, opera and financial planning are not opposite worlds. Both also ask you to interpret, to listen and to connect. In advice, we often talk about expertise as though it stands apart from empathy and communication, when in reality the strongest outcomes depend on all three. The profession does not need less rigour. It needs a broader understanding of what rigour looks like when it is applied in real human lives.