International Women’s Day 2026: Give to Gain

The theme of International Women’s Day 2026 is ‘Give to Gain’.

Having joined SBF over a year ago, Michelle has already made a lasting impact, not only through operational leadership but by building a culture where people are empowered to develop and thrive.

Leading by lifting others

Michelle believes that one of the most powerful ways to grow as a leader is to invest in those around you.

“I’ve always believed that leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about creating the environment where others can step forward, build confidence, and realise their potential. When you give people trust, support and opportunities, you gain stronger teams, fresh thinking and better outcomes.”

Since joining SBF, Michelle has worked closely with colleagues across the business, with a particular focus on developing talent. Today, many of her direct reports are women leaders, each bringing their own perspectives and strengths to the organisation.

Creating pathways for progress

For Michelle, representation in senior roles matters - but meaningful support matters even more.

“It’s important that women can see leadership roles are achievable, but it’s equally important that workplaces actively support that journey. That can be through mentorship, honest conversations about career ambitions, or simply giving someone the space to take on a new challenge.”

She is passionate about ensuring that opportunities are based on potential as well as experience, helping individuals stretch beyond their comfort zones in a supportive environment.

The value of shared success

Michelle’s leadership philosophy reflects the idea that success is rarely achieved alone.

“Every stage of my career has been shaped by people who gave their time, advice and encouragement. I feel a responsibility to do the same. When you give that support to others, you don’t just help them succeed, you strengthen the whole organisation.

"At SBF, this mindset is helping to foster a culture of collaboration, where knowledge is shared, development is encouraged, and success is collective."

Advice for the next generation

On International Women’s Day, Michelle hopes to inspire more women to pursue leadership roles with confidence.

“Don’t wait until you feel 100% ready. Growth comes from stepping into opportunities that challenge you. Seek out people who will champion you, and when you’re in a position to do so, be that person for someone else. That’s how real progress happens.”