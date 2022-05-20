FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

AML firm appoints Collette Allen as COO

Anti-money laundering (AML) firm SmartSearch has appointed Collette Allen as chief operating officer.

Related topics:  Finance News
Amy Loddington
20th May 2022
colette smartsearch

Collette joined the company in 2013 as a senior support specialist and, within two years, earned a position as head of client services. Just five years later, she was appointed to the SmartSearch board as client services director.

At 30, Collette was the company’s youngest-ever board member and the first female in the boardroom. Under Collette’s direction, the client services division grew significantly and now manages 5,500 global clients across the legal, insurance, accountancy, investment, property and finance sectors.

Managing director of SmartSearch, Martin Cheek congratulated Collette on her appointment:

“Collette has shown incredible leadership and innovation in her time at SmartSearch. She’s been crucial in the development of our outstanding Client Services team which has managed to achieve exceptional client retention.

“I have no doubt that she will go from strength-to-strength and continue to drive innovations that will keep SmartSearch as the leading anti-money laundering firm.”

Allen said: “Having been with SmartSearch for nearly a decade, it is a real honour to now be COO. The business is fast growing and it is an incredibly exciting time to be at SmartSearch.

“SmartSearch is the only AML resource any regulated business needs, and we’ll continue to innovate and work with our clients to deliver the best possible product and service.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.