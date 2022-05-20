AML firm appoints Collette Allen as COO

Collette joined the company in 2013 as a senior support specialist and, within two years, earned a position as head of client services. Just five years later, she was appointed to the SmartSearch board as client services director.

At 30, Collette was the company’s youngest-ever board member and the first female in the boardroom. Under Collette’s direction, the client services division grew significantly and now manages 5,500 global clients across the legal, insurance, accountancy, investment, property and finance sectors.

Managing director of SmartSearch, Martin Cheek congratulated Collette on her appointment:

“Collette has shown incredible leadership and innovation in her time at SmartSearch. She’s been crucial in the development of our outstanding Client Services team which has managed to achieve exceptional client retention.

“I have no doubt that she will go from strength-to-strength and continue to drive innovations that will keep SmartSearch as the leading anti-money laundering firm.”

Allen said: “Having been with SmartSearch for nearly a decade, it is a real honour to now be COO. The business is fast growing and it is an incredibly exciting time to be at SmartSearch.

“SmartSearch is the only AML resource any regulated business needs, and we’ll continue to innovate and work with our clients to deliver the best possible product and service.”