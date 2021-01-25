Blockchain property network forms industry committee

"They bring a wealth of experience in the mortgage and conveyancing industries respectively and share our passion for innovating to connect the property market."

Blockchain property network, Coadjute, has appointed Maria Harris and Rob Hailstone as the first members of a new committee of industry leaders.

Coadjute is a blockchain network for the UK property market that aims to enable simpler, smarter, more secure transactions and halve the time it takes to move home.

Coadjute’s platform connects the businesses that take part in property transactions. It enables buyers, sellers and professionals involved in the property process to synchronise events and alerts in real-time, and securely share messages and confidential documents.

Maria Harris, a non-executive director at United Trust Bank, and Rob Hailstone, founder of Bold Legal Group, are the first to be appointed to Coadjute’s new Advisory Board.

Maria Harris is also director of Digital Cat Consultancy and was previously director of lending at Atom Bank where she designed, built and launched the first fully digital mortgage in the UK.

Rob Hailstone, an ex-residential property conveyancer with over 40 years’ experience, formed the Bold Legal Group (BLG) in 2010. The BLG now has approximately 700 member firms throughout England and Wales.

Dan Salmons, CEO at Coadjute, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Maria and Rob to the Coadjute Advisory Board. Between them, they bring a wealth of experience in the mortgage and conveyancing industries respectively and share our passion for innovating to connect the property market. Coadjute’s network is set to become a National Grid for the market, and Maria and Rob’s expertise will be invaluable to help us set priorities that best address the needs of the property professionals they know so well.”

Maria Harris added: "The mortgage industry has been on the precipice of true digital transformation over the last few years, but we need to take that final leap of faith. Coadjute not only gives us the technology to make this a reality, but it also facilitates the step change in industry culture and mindset, we need to collaborate effectively. I'm so excited about what we're about to set in motion and the difference it will make to us and our customers."

Rob Hailstone commented: “Various attempts have been made over the last decade or two to really try to improve the way property is bought and sold. Unfortunately, very of those attempts few have made any real headway. Coadjute, with its well thought through uniqueness, could be the fillip that the process needs. I am delighted to have been invited to be part of the Coadjute journey.”