Bluestone announce new organisational structure for senior management team

Under the leadership of Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages has revealed that it plans to strengthen its senior management team on the back a record year of growth for the firm during 2019.

According to the lender, the new structure is designed to support Bluestone’s ambitious plans following the strong growth achieved over the past two years.

The change is part of Bluestone’s growth strategy to assist a greater diversity of customers secure ownership of their home whilst enhancing the service it provides to its intermediary partners and streamlining the day-to-day management of the business. The new senior team will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the business and committed to strengthening Bluestone’s reputation as a leader in specialist lending.

Steve Seal, Managing Director, Bluestone Mortgages, comments: “We are lucky to have a strong and diverse senior management team to lead Bluestone Mortgages as we continue the next stage of company growth. Last year Bluestone went from strength to strength originating over £320m of new loans, a 127% increase on the prior year, and we plan to maintain this momentum over the coming year. Having a strong executive team focusing on improving products, service, technology, infrastructure and compliance, will enable us to further cement Bluestone as a trusted leader in the specialist lending market.”

The announcement follows a strong set of results the lender achieved last year, including being rated a top two specialist lender in the Mortgage Lender Benchmark, demonstrating Bluestone’s ongoing commitment to enhance the service offered to its intermediary partners, as well as a varied range of enhancements to its products and distribution. These include the launch of Bluestone’s new fees free remortgage product and its partnerships with PRIMIS and Dynamo. Bluestone also announced the appointment of Emma Hollingworth as Sales and Marketing Director, who started the role on the 6th January 2020.

With close to 100 years of combined mortgage experience, the new senior management team encompasses sales and marketing, lending operations, mortgage servicing, finance and risk & compliance. With Steve Seal at the helm as Managing Director, Emma Hollingworth will lead the Sales and Marketing function. Lending Operations will be led by Jack Warner, Lending Operations Director who will be responsible for all new business. Mortgage Servicing will be led by Lyndon Betteley, Mortgage Operations Director. Andy Voss, Chief Financial Officer, will head up funding strategy and treasury operations whilst Andrew Davies will continue as Risk and Compliance Director, ensuring regulatory and conduct oversight.

Steve concludes: “As we start the new year, we will continue to reaffirm our commitment to delivering a first-rate mortgage proposition that meets the demands of brokers, and ultimately, customers. The new structure of the senior management team encompasses all sectors of the business, from broker relationships to compliance, creating a varied and adaptable team. I am confident the new structure of our senior management team will reaffirm Bluestone’s commitment to focus on supporting customers who cannot secure a mortgage from a High Street lender, driven by technology and innovative lending solutions - I am excited to see what 2020 holds for the company.”