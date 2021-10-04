FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Bluestone expands Help to Buy to the wider market

Warren Lewis
|
4th October 2021
Reece Beddall Bluestone

Following new funding, specialist lender, Bluestone Mortgages, has announced that it is reopening its Help to Buy range to the whole market with products available across credit tiers at up to 75% LTV on a five-year fixed rate.

The announcement comes following the appointment of Chris Holcomb as New Build and National Account Manager, who will drive the lender’s Help to Buy proposition forwards.

According to the lender, applications will be accepted from customers who have CCJs, Defaults, Unsecured Credit Arrears, Debt Management Plans (with no minimum term), IVAs and more.

Rates start from 4.50% and the mortgage offer will be valid for six months with extensions possible where the property construction is delayed. Bluestone will charge no application fees and will offer free standard valuation across the whole range.

The maximum loan amount will be driven by the maximum property value available on the scheme, which is currently £600,000 for England. The lender is also providing builder incentives of up to 5% of the purchase price accepted. Incentives include white goods, carpets, small cashback, legal fees and contribution towards stamp duty.

Reece Beddall, (pictured) Sales and Marketing Director, Bluestone Mortgages, comments: “The Help to Buy scheme has played a vital role in helping thousands of first-time buyers onto the property ladder, however for those with credit issues and irregular sources of income it can be much more challenging. As such, we’re delighted to have secured a new funding line from a major investment bank that has enabled us to reopen distribution across our Help to Buy range to support more first-time buyers, who otherwise may have not been able to achieve their homeownership dreams.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.