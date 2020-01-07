Brightstar reveal their new Head of Mortgages

Brightstar Financial has announced that they have promoted Gina Blagden to Head of Mortgages, a new role created to manage the specialist distributor’s dedicated buy-to-let and residential mortgage teams.

Gina has worked at Brightstar since 2012 and was previously Head of Residential Mortgages. Her new role will also see her join the Management Team to help to shape the direction of the firm.

Last month, Brightstar announced that it had promoted Darren Perry to the new role of National Account Manager, to develop new opportunities and stronger relationships with its distribution partners.

Bradley Moore, Managing Director at Brightstar Financial, says: “The lending market is constantly changing, which means we need to make sure that Brightstar is able to adapt to continue to deliver brokers a comprehensive set of lending solutions for almost any specialist lending requirement. So, we have reviewed the structure and leadership of our business, and we are delighted to welcome Gina to the Management Team. Gina has been a driving force behind growth at Brightstar with her leadership of the Residential Mortgages team and she will now provide an aligned approached across our entire Mortgages department, which will benefit our brokers and their clients.”

Gina Blagden, Head of Mortgages at Brightstar Financial, adds: “There are so many ways that Brightstar can help brokers to write more business and deliver their clients with solutions that accurately fit their requirements across our range of lending areas. I’m really looking forward to helping more brokers to realise the value of working with Brightstar in my new role as Head of Mortgages and working with the team to lead the business into what promises to be an exciting year.”