Broker firm launches new scheme to help the NHS

MAF will donate 15% of the income they earn on every completed transaction.

Rozi Jones
|
28th April 2020
Dave Sue Chapman MAF Midlands
"This is about professional sectors coming together to help a service that continues to stoically serve this country, before and after the Covid-19 pandemic."

Financial services broker, Midlands Asset Finance (MAF), has launched a new ‘Help to Supply’ scheme.

Aimed at providing the NHS and its staff with additional equipment, the scheme will see MAF partner with professional firms across the country.

Where a new customer is introduced by a partner that has signed up to the scheme, MAF will donate 15% of the income they earn on every completed transaction.

The donations will be put into a central NHS ‘pot’ and distributed amongst a variety of NHS Trusts to purchase equipment.

After speaking to the selected Trusts, MAF will then arrange to purchase the equipment that has been chosen and arrange for its delivery.

Director and head of professional services, Stewart Good, said: “Being married to a frontline worker in the NHS, I fully understand the importance of having access to the latest technology and equipment to ensure the best possible care can be provided, both now and in the future.

“All contributions – no matter how small – add up, and just one piece of equipment at a hospital can make a massive difference to those in need.”

MAF director, Dave Chapman, added: “As a business, we’re really proud of what we’re trying to achieve with this scheme.

“This is about professional sectors coming together to help a service that continues to stoically serve this country, before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is so important that we continue to provide ongoing support to small businesses so they can access cash to survive and rebuild their future, too.

“By working with our professional contacts, we can help more businesses whilst also giving something back to the NHS and its staff.”

