Later life lending as part of a holistic advice journey

Later life lending has evolved significantly over the past decade. No longer viewed solely as a last-resort solution, products such as lifetime mortgages and retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages are increasingly positioned as strategic tools within a broader financial planning framework. As longevity increases, retirement patterns change, and property wealth continues to represent a substantial proportion of household net worth, advisers are recognising that later life lending can play a legitimate and valuable role in achieving client objectives. However, its effectiveness depends on integration within a holistic advice journey rather than being considered in isolation.

A holistic advice process places the client’s goals, circumstances and vulnerabilities at its centre. Later life lending should be assessed alongside retirement income planning, tax efficiency, estate structuring and risk management. Only through this broader lens can advisers determine when such solutions are appropriate, how they interact with other planning areas, and whether they deliver good outcomes consistent with regulatory expectations, including Consumer Duty.

Understanding later life lending in context

Later life lending typically refers to borrowing solutions designed for older clients, usually aged 55 and above, whose income profile may not support traditional mortgage underwriting. The two most common solutions are lifetime mortgages, where interest rolls up and is repaid on death or entry into long-term care, and RIO mortgages, where interest is serviced monthly and capital repaid upon a life event.

These products are fundamentally different from conventional mortgages. Repayment terms are often flexible, underwriting may focus on property value rather than earned income, and safeguards such as no negative equity guarantees are standard within Equity Release Council (ERC) products. Nevertheless, they remain complex financial instruments with long-term implications.

When considered in isolation, equity release can appear either attractive - unlocking property wealth without moving home - or risky, due to compound interest and the erosion of estate value. A holistic advice approach moves beyond this binary view. Instead of asking, “Is equity release good or bad?”, the adviser asks, “How does this solution align with the client’s overall objectives, resources, and risk profile?”

Aligning later life lending with retirement planning

Retirement planning is often the starting point. Clients may face income shortfalls due to insufficient pension savings, reduced annuity rates, volatile drawdown performance, or rising living costs. In some cases, property wealth significantly outweighs liquid assets. Later life lending can therefore provide a mechanism to rebalance a client’s asset base.

For example, a client relying heavily on defined contribution drawdown may face sequence-of-returns risk during market downturns. Accessing property wealth through a lifetime mortgage could reduce pressure on invested assets, allowing portfolios time to recover. Similarly, borrowing to fund discretionary expenditure, such as home improvements, gifting, or travel, may preserve pension funds intended to provide sustainable income.

However, integration requires careful modelling. Advisers must compare scenarios: drawing additional pension income (with associated income tax implications) versus borrowing against property; downsizing versus equity release; or using savings versus establishing a drawdown facility. Each option carries different impacts on cashflow, tax and estate value.

Later life lending may also be appropriate where clients wish to delay pension access to benefit from continued growth or to avoid triggering the Money Purchase Annual Allowance. By utilising property wealth instead, clients can preserve tax-efficient pension wrappers for longer-term planning.

Conversely, it may be inappropriate where retirement income is sufficient and borrowing would unnecessarily erode estate value or reduce flexibility. The decision should always flow from a comprehensive retirement cashflow analysis.

Tax considerations and interactions

Tax planning is central to holistic advice. One advantage of lifetime mortgages is that released funds are not treated as income for tax purposes. This can be particularly relevant for clients close to higher-rate tax thresholds or those concerned about personal allowance tapering.

For example, withdrawing additional pension income may push a client into a higher marginal tax band or reduce eligibility for certain age-related benefits. Using equity release instead could provide liquidity without triggering an income tax liability. Similarly, clients with large crystallised pension funds may wish to avoid unnecessary withdrawals that increase income tax exposure or accelerate inheritance tax (IHT) planning complications.

However, there are indirect tax considerations. If funds are invested, any growth may be subject to capital gains tax or dividend taxation unless sheltered within tax-efficient wrappers. If funds are gifted, advisers must consider potentially exempt transfer (PET) rules and the seven-year IHT timeline. Borrowing to gift can form part of an IHT mitigation strategy by reducing the net value of the estate while enabling earlier wealth transfer, but this must be approached cautiously and supported by clear rationale.

The interest roll-up effect of lifetime mortgages also reduces estate value over time, potentially mitigating IHT exposure. Yet this outcome should never be the primary driver without robust analysis and full client understanding. The client’s objectives, supporting family, maintaining lifestyle, preserving independence, must remain paramount.

Estate planning and intergenerational considerations

Property is often the largest single asset within a client’s estate. Later life lending directly affects its value and therefore interacts closely with estate planning.

Some clients prioritise leaving a legacy; others are more focused on enjoying retirement or providing support during their lifetime. Advisers must explore these preferences in depth. Modern lifetime mortgages often offer inheritance protection features, allowing clients to ring-fence a portion of property value. Drawdown facilities can also limit interest accumulation by releasing funds only as required.

Equity release may also support intergenerational planning. Clients might gift funds to children for property deposits or education costs, addressing the so-called 'Bank of Mum and Dad' dynamic. In some cases, facilitating early gifting can create more meaningful outcomes than preserving a larger estate for later distribution.

However, family dynamics can be complex. Advisers should encourage transparent conversations, ensuring beneficiaries understand the implications. Involving family members, where appropriate and with client consent, can help manage expectations and reduce future disputes.

Estate planning also intersects with long-term care considerations. Borrowing reduces the value of the property asset potentially subject to means-testing, but this area is highly sensitive and must not stray into deprivation-of-assets concerns. Advisers should clearly distinguish between legitimate financial planning and actions that could be viewed as deliberately avoiding care costs.

Assessing suitability and client vulnerability

Later life clients may present with heightened vulnerability due to age, health issues, cognitive decline, bereavement or financial stress. Consumer Duty reinforces the need to identify and respond appropriately to vulnerability, ensuring fair value and good outcomes.

A holistic advice process involves:

• Assessing mental capacity and understanding.

• Allowing sufficient time for decision-making.

• Encouraging independent legal advice.

• Providing clear, jargon-free explanations of risks and benefits.

• Stress-testing affordability and sustainability.

Suitability requires a documented rationale demonstrating why later life lending is appropriate relative to alternatives. Advisers must evidence that they have considered downsizing, use of savings, pension restructuring, family support and other borrowing options.

Risk management includes explaining compound interest effects, early repayment charges, impact on means-tested benefits, and the potential erosion of estate value. Where servicing options are available, clients should understand the long-term financial implications of paying or not paying interest.

Delivering good outcomes also means reviewing arrangements periodically. While lifetime mortgages do not require regular affordability reassessment, the client’s broader financial plan should remain under review. Changes in health, property value, interest rates or family circumstances may warrant adjustments.

Managing risk within a consumer duty framework

Consumer Duty places an obligation on firms to act to deliver good outcomes across four key areas: products and services, price and value, consumer understanding, and consumer support. Later life lending advice must align with each of these outcomes.

Products and services: Advisers must ensure that recommended products are designed to meet the needs of the identified target market. This involves understanding product features, flexibility, safeguards and limitations.

Price and value: The overall cost of borrowing, including interest roll-up, fees and opportunity cost, must represent fair value in the context of the client’s objectives. A cheaper product is not automatically better; value is measured against outcomes.

Consumer understanding: Clients must genuinely understand the long-term consequences of their decision. This requires tailored communication and confirmation of comprehension, particularly where vulnerability is present.

Consumer support: Ongoing service should enable clients to access information, make changes (where available), and raise concerns easily.

Documentation is critical. Advisers should maintain comprehensive file notes evidencing fact-finding, alternatives considered, risk discussions and alignment with client goals. This protects both client and adviser and demonstrates adherence to regulatory standards.

Integrating later life lending into the advice journey

Practically, later life lending should sit within a structured advice framework:

Discovery: Understand objectives, family dynamics, health status, income needs, assets and liabilities.

Analysis: Conduct cashflow modelling, tax analysis and estate impact assessment.

Options Appraisal: Compare downsizing, conventional borrowing, pension strategies and equity release solutions.

Recommendation: Present a clear rationale aligned with objectives and risk profile.

Implementation: Coordinate with solicitors, lenders and (where appropriate) family members.

Review: Monitor outcomes within the broader financial plan.

This structured process ensures that later life lending enhances, rather than distorts, long-term planning.

Conclusion

Later life lending is neither inherently beneficial nor inherently detrimental. Its value lies in context. When integrated into a holistic advice journey, it can provide flexibility, improve retirement sustainability, support tax efficiency and facilitate meaningful estate planning. When considered in isolation, it risks misalignment, unintended consequences and poor client outcomes.

The adviser’s role is pivotal. Through comprehensive analysis, clear communication, careful risk management and adherence to Consumer Duty, advisers can ensure that later life lending solutions are suitable, proportionate and aligned with client objectives and vulnerabilities.

Ultimately, holistic advice recognises that property wealth is part of a broader financial ecosystem. By viewing later life lending as one tool among many, rather than a standalone product, advisers can help clients navigate later life with confidence, security and clarity of purpose.