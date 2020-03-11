Budget 2020: Govt launches 2% stamp duty surcharge for non-UK residents

"Competition from overseas buyers - which has been rife in recent years, particularly in the UK's largest cities - is likely to reduce significantly."

During today’s Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Government will introduce a stamp duty surcharge of 2% for non-UK residents from 2021.

The surcharge will apply to non-UK residents purchasing residential property in England and Northern Ireland from 1 April 2021.

The Government says the measure will help to control house price inflation and to support UK residents to get onto and move up the housing ladder. The money raised from the surcharge will be used to help address rough sleeping.

Milton Rodosthenous, director of online auction service LetsBid Property, commented: "The stamp duty surcharge for non-UK tax residents represents positive news for domestic property buyers and landlords. Competition from overseas buyers - which has been rife in recent years, particularly in the UK's largest cities - is likely to reduce significantly.

“However, the additional tax could pose problems for the Prime Central London market, in which there is currently a huge amount of overseas investment. The market has been struggling for several years since George Osborne's stamp duty reforms in 2014 and this latest move could see a further reduction in prices and activity.

“Actively discouraging overseas investment with a 2% surcharge could be troublesome. Perhaps a 1% surcharge on overseas buyers - as originally mooted by politicians - would be fairer and more effective in creating a level playing field for all property purchasers?”