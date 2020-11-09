FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Connells enters talks to acquire Countrywide

Rozi Jones
|
9th November 2020
Countrywide

Countrywide has confirmed that it is in talks with Connells regarding a potential takeover deal estimated to be worth around £90m.

In a statement, Countrywide announced that it has received an indicative offer from Connells but that "the approach is at an early stage".

Countrywide said: "Connells Limited has indicated that any offer is conditional upon, amongst other things, completion of confirmatory due diligence and the recommendation of the Board of Countrywide.

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made."

Countrywide has postponed its general meeting to engage with shareholders relating to the proposed transaction.

The news comes after LSL Property Services pulled out of discussions with Countrywide regarding a proposed merger in March this year.

