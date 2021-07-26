Countrywide Surveying doubles qualification windows to bolster surveying numbers

"This is brilliant news for not only those who are looking to qualify and begin their careers at the earliest opportunity, but in terms of having more surveyors out in the field"

Countrywide Surveying Services is doubling the number of AssocRICS assessment qualification windows in a bid to get more residential surveyors certified and out into the industry.

In partnership with the RICS, Countrywide have supported and piloted a revised approach to allow a greater number of assessment windows which will be initiated from 2022, moving to a quarterly basis.

CSS recently announced an intake of 29 people into its Training Academy for H2 2021. The CSS Training Academy has delivered more than 200 surveyors into the industry over the past six years. Despite ongoing restrictions as a result of the pandemic, CSS continued its recruitment drive in 2020 with 20 trainees graduating over the course of year and a further 13 qualifying as AssocRICS in the early part of 2021. A further 13 people began their course in February.

Rebecca Freeman, director of field operations at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented: “In partnership with the RICS, we are taking steps to enhance what is already a hugely successful AssocRICS programme by offering additional opportunities which will allow a greater number of residential surveyors to successfully graduate.

“On the back of a successful pilot, the new assessment windows will now be open quarterly during 2022. This is brilliant news for not only those who are looking to qualify and begin their careers at the earliest opportunity, but in terms of having more surveyors out in the field to keep the property market moving.”

Kirsty Gould, head of assessment delivery at RICS, added: “It has been a great opportunity to work collaboratively with Countrywide Surveying Services on this initiative and I am really pleased that we have had such a positive result. We are successfully moving to quarterly assessments and reducing the gap between the wait from the February to July assessment windows. Alongside this we are also speeding up certain parts of the process to allow candidates to obtain feedback at the point the results are released. This not only supports the candidate but also their employers in what the next steps are.”