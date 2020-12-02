EXCLUSIVE: Quilter Financial Planning launches podcast series

"Whether someone has been in the industry for 20 years or is yet to pass their exams, we hope that these podcasts will provide practical insights that both help and inspire the listener."

Quilter Financial Planning is launching a new podcast series exploring the world of financial advice.

The series, called ‘Beyond the Balance Sheet’, will be hosted by Emmy-nominated journalist and CNN presenter Hannah Vaughan Jones and is aimed at both those in the industry and individuals interested in a career in financial advice.

New episodes, every two weeks, will address common misconceptions about the industry head on, gather advice from practicing advisers, hear from industry experts and speak with those who have overcome hurdles to become an adviser.

The first episode is available on Friday 4th December and will explore the fundamental differences between the public perceptions of "a hard salesman" vs the reality, while delving into common misconceptions about financial advisers, discussing research on the actual characteristics that make them successful.

Over the coming weeks other topics covered will include career changers, establishing and growing a financial advice business, women financial advisers, graduates and how to prepare to retire from the industry.

The podcasts will be available to download on Spotify, Apple, Google, Amazon and SoundCloud.

Scott Stevens, director of recruitment and acquisitions for Quilter Financial Planning, said: “We are really excited to produce this new podcast series which aims to lift the lid on what makes financial advisers tick, reveal the exciting industry we are all proud to be a part of and allow listeners to see it in a more real, honest and empathetic light.

“Whether someone has been in the industry for 20 years or is yet to pass their exams, we hope that these podcasts will provide practical insights that both help and inspire the listener.”