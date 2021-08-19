FCA to headline Financial Adviser Event Manchester

"We've curated an amazing line-up of speakers and opportunities to make both London and Manchester productive, interesting and busy dates in the calendar."

The Financial Adviser Event has revealed the seminar programme for its Manchester event taking place next month.

The event, which is being run by Financial Reporter’s parent company Barcadia Media in collaboration with experienced industry events organiser Laura Calcroft, will launch in both Manchester and London later this year in new venues: Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse and London’s Tobacco Dock.

The FCA's Alex Roy will be speaking in the Manchester seminar theatre, informing advisers about the regulator's upcoming consumer investment strategy and how it will affect the intermediary community.

Also speaking are HSBC's Richard Beardshaw, who discusses how the mortgage market can learn lessons about vulnerability from the Covid-19 pandemic, Arnold & Baldwin's Joe Arnold, who is giving an in-depth look at what goes on during the surveying process, and Marie Catch from Legal & General Home Finance on the topic of divorce in later life.

Described as a ‘unique, interactive and educational experience for decision makers across financial services’, Financial Adviser Event Manchester will take place first on 14th September at the spacious Victoria Warehouse, followed by FAE London at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock on 5th October.

Following the announcement that lockdown measures will end on the 19th July, FAE will be well-placed to bring the advice community back together safely after more than a year of limited in-person events.

A forward-thinking event with a focus on the future of our industry, Financial Adviser Event is designed to support the intermediaries of tomorrow with a selection of carefully-curated seminar sessions; marketing, tech and business support; unrivalled networking and a modern, adviser-focused approach.

Despite an optimistic outlook from the Government on levels of Covid-19 cases by September, Financial Adviser Event has designed its autumn events to be Covid-secure to give attendees peace of mind.

To pre-register for either the London or Manchester event, please visit: https://www.financialadviserevent.co.uk/manchester.

Andy Shields, director at Barcadia Media, commented: "With the FCA placing a renewed focus on unsuitable investment advice and its wide-ranging focus on this market bringing back memories of the Financial Advice Market Review, this seminar is one that advisers really won't want to miss.

"The FCA is extending its existing rules and principles to ensure advice firms produce consistently positive outcomes for clients. And with the impact of Covid-19 being felt physically, mentally and financially by most people in the UK – making some more vulnerable than they may otherwise have been - this topic has never been more important for our industry.

"We've curated an amazing line-up of speakers and opportunities to make both London and Manchester productive, interesting and busy dates in the calendar.

“We are really looking forward to throwing open the doors and welcoming advisers from all over the country to our events: there has never been more need for advisers to stay informed and connected, and this is going to be a crucial way to process the changes that have happened to lending in the UK as a result of Covid-19’s effects on borrowers.

“We’ll be focusing on how we can best serve consumers, how advisers can future proof their business and stay relevant and informed, and how we can work together as an industry to improve what we do.”