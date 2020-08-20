Finalists announced for 2020 Women’s Recognition Awards

"Not only is it a hopeful, positive act in a less-than-perfect time, it also shows how important recognising the work women do in our industry is"

Financial Reporter has today announced the list of finalists for its 2020 Women’s Recognition Awards, sponsored by Barclays.

The awards programme aims to be a part of positive change in financial services by recognising the women who are succeeding and creating a path for an industry where hard work merits success, regardless of gender.

With over a thousand applications from women at all stages of their careers, the response has been overwhelmingly positive - and the expert judges chosen to select the finalists were faced with the difficult task of narrowing down the nominations.

Three individuals - or, in the case of the Equality Employer of the Year category, businesses - have been named as finalists in each category. The categories recognise women's achievement in particular fields such as mortgages and specialist lending, alongside adviser-focused categories.

To see who has made it to the final stage of the Women’s Recognition Awards 2020, you can visit our website here.

In line with the social distancing requirements that are in place, winners will be revealed via Twitter on Thursday 27th August - you can follow the hashtag #WRA20 or visit @FR_WRA to see the results revealed live.

Amy Loddington, Barcadia Media’s communications director, said: “Amid a difficult few months for many people and industries, it has been genuinely heartwarming to see how many people have nominated themselves and their peers for the Women’s Recognition Awards. Not only is it a hopeful, positive act in a less-than-perfect time, it also shows how important recognising the work women do in our industry is - and that it hasn’t fallen by the wayside despite the circumstances.

“A massive well done to all our finalists - this year has been an amazing cohort of nominees and our judges really had their work cut out for them, so every single space on the finalist list is very well deserved.

“A huge thank you must go to our sponsors and judges for their support - we couldn’t have done it without them and it reaffirms our belief that there is real enthusiasm for positive change in the industry when it comes to gender equality. We’re looking forward to welcoming everybody to our awards party in September and handing out the first trophies to our deserving winners!”