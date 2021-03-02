Financial Adviser Event to hold ‘double bill’ of Covid-safe events in September

"There has never been more need for advisers to stay informed and connected, and this is going to be a crucial way to process the changes that have happened to lending in the UK"

In what will be a welcome return to physical events for many in the advice community, Financial Adviser Event has announced a double bill of events in London and Manchester, taking place in September 2021.

Following the announcement of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, which slates 21st July as the point as which all normal socialising and interaction may take place, FAE will be well-placed to bring the advice community back together safely after over a year of limited in-person events.

Financial Adviser Event Manchester will take place first on 23rd September at the spacious Victoria Warehouse, followed by FAE London at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock on 30th September.

The London event was originally planned for summer 2021 but, to ensure events can take place without restrictions or rescheduling, it has been moved to autumn – giving what FAE organiser Laura Calcroft says will be a ‘real back-to-school’ feel to the events.

Laura Calcroft said: “We know so many in our industry have been keen to get back out into physical events and seeing each other - doing business virtually has been shown to be very effective over the past 12 months, but in person networking and learning is a crucial way to stay connected.

“By September we’re confident everyone will be raring to get back to the buzz and excitement of an event like Financial Adviser Event and we’re curating an amazing line-up of speakers and opportunities to make both London and Manchester productive, interesting and busy dates in the calendar.”

A forward-thinking event with a focus on the future of our industry, Financial Adviser Event is designed to support the intermediaries of tomorrow with a selection of carefully-curated seminar sessions; marketing, tech and business support; unrivalled networking and a modern, adviser-focused approach.

Despite an optimistic outlook from the Government on levels of Covid-19 cases by September, Financial Adviser Event has designed its autumn events to be Covid-secure, including staggered entry times, sanitising stations, and large venues to allow for room to socially distance if required.

To pre-register for either the London or Manchester event, please visit: www.financialadviserevent.co.uk.

Laura Calcroft concluded: “We are really looking forward to throwing open the doors and welcoming advisers from all over the country to our events: there has never been more need for advisers to stay informed and connected, and this is going to be a crucial way to process the changes that have happened to lending in the UK as a result of Covid-19’s effects on borrowers.

“We’ll be focusing on how we can best serve consumers, how advisers can futureproof their business and stay relevant and informed, and how we can work together as an industry to improve what we do.”