Financial Reporter Awards prepares for 2021 launch with brand new process

"[The] advice community has the chance to use their voice"

Financial Reporter is pleased to announce the launch of its 2021 Financial Reporter Awards, proudly sponsored by HSBC, on Monday 1st March.

The awards programme, which is now in its twelfth year, is designed to support the industry by promoting good practice and excellent service, and to reward those who uphold these values.

The unique voting system for the awards is now open, which amplifies the voice of the intermediary community by allowing brokers to vote for whichever company or individual they feel is the best, most innovative, or most deserving in each category.

For the first year, the FRAs will now include a panel of expert judges, who will use their wisdom and experience to pick out winners from the shortlist of finalists our readers choose.

After the intermediary vote, the top businesses in each category will be invited to submit a supporting application, which will be judged by our panel.

Finalists will be announced on Thursday 22nd April, followed by judging, and then the winners will be revealed on July 1st.

With categories including mortgages, specialist lending, later life, protection, legal services and technology, brokers are free to vote for those who go the extra mile – as well as individual awards to celebrate those whose personal efforts have been appreciated by our voters.

Voting is open from Monday 1st March – to vote, visit the awards website at www.financialreporterawards.co.uk.

Rozi Jones, editor of Financial Reporter, said:

“Launching the Financial Reporter Awards is always an exciting moment in our year, and this year is no exception. The addition of our panel of esteemed judges is also a move which we’re thrilled about - it helps cement the awards programme as one which isn’t just a popularity contest.

“We’re looking for genuinely exciting, innovative and exceptional businesses, and the combination of the intermediaries’ vote and the knowledge and insight of our judges is perfectly placed to uncover exactly who deserves to take home one of these coveted awards.

“As always, the advice community has the chance to use their voice in the FRA, and we hope you use it to really shout about the businesses you value. We look forward to launching next week and can’t wait to see your votes!”