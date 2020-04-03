Financial Reporter launches calendar of new digital events

"As advisers adapt to working remotely it’s vital, now more than ever, that they stay connected with lenders and have the tools and information they need to continue advising"

Financial Reporter has launched a brand new website for its Virtual Roadshows, featuring all upcoming FRVR events with the option to pre-register for Virtual Roadshows on technology in mortgages, buy-to-let, later life lending, and specialist lending.

As many advisers and BDMs move to working remotely in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Virtual Roadshows help busy advisers stay informed and connected without needing to leave their office.

In light of constant changes to the economy and the financial services industry, advisers need to stay ahead of the game - and these sessions are the perfect place to stay informed about these changes, look at the needs of various demographics, and explore market trends.

As with Financial Reporter’s physical Roadshows, the Virtual Roadshows will take place over several hours, offering dedicated sessions with lenders and providers and Q&A sessions to ensure crucial conversations.

The Virtual Roadshows are CII accredited to ensure advisers can maintain their professional development, and only require a laptop or computer with internet access.

Held in digital meeting rooms, our Virtual Roadshows:

• Allow advisers to hear from a range of lenders and providers over one day,

• Are CII accredited - to ensure advisers can earn CPD hours from their desk,

• Are flexible - all that’s needed is a PC or laptop, making the sessions easily accessible for home workers,

• Are environmentally friendly - no driving or printed materials required.

The next event, a Technology in Mortgages Roadshow, will take place on the 15th April - advisers who wish to take part can sign up at https://www.frvr.co.uk/.

Lenders and providers who would like to take part and host a Virtual Roadshow can contact James Lucas at james@barcadiamedia.co.uk.

Financial Reporter editor, Rozi Jones, said: “As advisers adapt to working remotely it’s vital, now more than ever, that they stay connected with lenders and have the tools and information they need to continue advising their clients as effectively as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Given that many consumers will need informed financial advice as much as ever in the coming months, we see no reason why our popular and effective Roadshow format should not still be available to our readers.

“Our next Virtual Roadshow on technology in mortgages is extremely timely as the industry turns to AVMs, e-signatures, and criteria hubs to continue lending.

“We look forward to working with you all - remotely! - and to adding yet another string to our bow when it comes to adviser education.”