Fleet appoints senior BDM for Central London

Fleet Mortgages has appointed a new senior business development manager for the Central London region.

Dave Horsman brings over 20 years of experience working for lenders in the intermediary market.

His most recent position was as a BDM for Metro Bank, but he has also held BDM roles with BM Solutions, Edeus, Virgin One, and started his intermediary lending career at First Active.

Fleet Mortgages offers buy-to-let mortgages exclusively through the intermediary channel with products available in three core areas – for individuals, limited companies and those seeking to finance HMO and multi-unit blocks.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, commented: “Anyone who has been active in the intermediary space for any length of time is likely to have worked with Dave, who brings with him a wealth of experience in this market and an excellent knowledge of intermediary firms in his region, and further afield. Bringing Dave on board is a real coup for the business and I’m sure our intermediary partners in Central London are going to enjoy working with him and the energy he brings. Fleet is currently on a sustained and ongoing recruitment drive as we continue to increase our resources to meet the ambitious targets we have for the business through the rest of 2021 and into next year.”