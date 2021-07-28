FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Fluent Money to combine business divisions in brand refresh

Rozi Jones
|
28th July 2021
paint new rebrand
"In order to support our next phase of growth and achieve our ambitions, bringing the existing businesses under one brand and one website is key."

Fluent Money Group has announced a brand refresh as part of its growth plans.

In a 12-month period where two new business divisions have been launched – Fluent Bridging and Fluent Protect – the Group is set to bring all its existing business divisions under one trading name.

The businesses of Fluent Money, Fluent Mortgages, Fluent Lifetime, Fluent Protect, and Fluent Bridging will continue to be led by divisional managing directors, operating service areas under a single Fluent brand.

The brand refresh is set to be formally launched under a single group website later in the summer.

Group marketing director, Suzanne Aspden, said: “It’s been such a phenomenal growth period for the company, demonstrating record trading during the pandemic as well as launching new business areas.

“A key part of our success has been the strength of the Fluent brand and our market presence. In order to support our next phase of growth and achieve our ambitions, bringing the existing businesses under one brand and one website is key.”

