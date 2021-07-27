Gateway Surveyors partners with remote valuation tech firm

"Considering ways in which we can improve our environmental, social and governance impact overall is key to Gateway’s long-term strategy"

Gateway Surveyors, part of SimplyBiz, has partnered with CoreLogic U.K. and will be the first surveying firm to go live with its online valuation platform, ‘Remote Valuation Assist’.

The system enables lenders to receive a valuation report which is more efficient and environmentally sustainable, as it reduces the carbon footprint of surveyors physically inspecting the property.

The Remote Valuation Assist platform uses local surveyor expertise, alongside third-party data and imagery, to provide improvements from traditional desktops and AVMs. The platform requires customers to provide data confirmation and geo located photographic evidence that demonstrates the property’s current internal state.

Pete Hughes, chief executive of Gateway Surveyors, commented: “Gateway Surveyors has established a long working relationship with CoreLogic U.K and is delighted to be the first surveying company to use Remote Valuation Assist in the live environment, where it has so many potential opportunities for our lender clients.

“Considering ways in which we can improve our environmental, social and governance impact overall is key to Gateway’s long-term strategy, and I’m pleased to be able to offer a solution which is a step forward in terms of both functionality and sustainability. Gateway recognises the need to adapt to the ever-changing situations in the housing market, which are likely to evolve further over the coming years.”

Mark Blackwell, chief operating officer at CoreLogic UK, added: “CoreLogic U.K are excited to go live with Gateway Surveyors using our Remote Valuation Assist product. Valuation services combining technology, data, surveyors and home occupiers is further evidence of how we are working in partnership with clients to help speed up mortgage offers, mitigate risk and maintain productivity.”