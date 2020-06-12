FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

GDP falls by record 20.4% in April: ONS

The monthly fall is the biggest on record for the UK, almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-coronavirus fall.

Rozi Jones
|
12th June 2020
decline graph chart down decrease drop
"In April the economy was around 25% smaller than in February."

GDP fell by 20.4% in April, following a fall of 5.8% in March, according to the latest statistics from the ONS.

The monthly fall is the biggest on record for the UK, almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-coronavirus fall.

The ONS says the negative impacts of social distancing and lockdown have led to a significant fall in consumer demand and business and factory closures, as well as supply chain disruptions.

The data shows that GDP fell by 10.4% in the three months to April.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “April’s fall in GDP is the biggest the UK has ever seen, more than three times larger than last month and almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-covid-19 fall. In April the economy was around 25% smaller than in February.

“Virtually all areas of the economy were hit, with pubs, education, health and car sales all giving the biggest contributions to this historic fall.

“Manufacturing and construction also saw significant falls, with manufacture of cars and housebuilding particularly badly affected.

“The UK’s trade with the rest of the world was also badly affected by the pandemic, with large falls in both the import and export of cars, fuels, works of art and clothing.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.