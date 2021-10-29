Glenhawk strengthens finance and compliance teams

"In particular, they bring significant experience managing institutional relationships, which is becoming increasingly important for us as we mature as a business."

Challenger lender Glenhawk has expanded its finance and compliance teams with a trio of appointments.

Jeremy Russ joins as head of compliance, Roxana Tsirikhova as head of financial planning and analysis, and Imogen Pearce as financial accountant.

Glenhawk says the appointments will significantly strengthen its finance and compliance functions, as it remains on target to lend half a billion pounds by 2022.

Jeremy brings over 20 years’ of financial services experience, spanning the private equity, consumer finance, wealth management and capital markets sectors. He has held senior FCA approved compliance, risk and MLRO roles at The Beacon Group, Lapithus Group, Northview Group, and at specialist residential lender Belmont Green in the role of chief risk officer. Jeremy takes over the compliance role from Damani Johnson, who was promoted to chief operating officer in January.

Roxana joins from fintech firm gohenry, where she was head of planning, and brings 10 years of commercial finance experience with her. A CIMA-qualified finance professional, Roxana previously worked at Refinitiv, Belmont Green, Signal AI and Liquid Capital Markets. She will be responsible for financial modelling which will support the company’s growth plans, as well as providing commercial financial analysis across the business.

Imogen is a newly qualified ACA-accountant, who has previously worked with Bank of America and accountancy firm Dixon Wilson.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented: “Jeremy, Roxana and Imogen are the latest additions to our fast growing, best-in-class team. In particular, they bring significant experience managing institutional relationships, which is becoming increasingly important for us as we mature as a business. As we look to ramp up our lending activity and enhance our product offering, we will continue to invest heavily in our people across every function, underpinned by an ethos combining institutional style practices with an entrepreneurial approach.”