Government launches £2.2bn Help to Build package: Spending Review

The Government has announced a package of measures to those wanting to custom or self build.

In the supporting documents of yesterday's Spending Review, the Government sets aside £2.2 billion of new loan finance to support house builders, including a new Help to Build scheme for custom and self builders, as well as funding for SME housebuilders and Modern Methods of Construction.

It als announced £100 million of funding to support, among other things, the release of public sector land, including for serviced plots for self and custom builders.

Recent research by the National and Custom and Self Build Association and the Building Societies Association found that 1 in 3 British adults were interested in self building at some point. 59% of respondents said that access to finance remained the biggest barrier and access to suitable land was a challenge for 42%.

Andrew Baddeley-Chappell, CEO of the National and Custom and Self Build Association, said: “The announcements today, together with those on Right to Build Day, make it clear that the Government is fully committed to do more to increase the diversity of choice in our new homes market.

“Greater choice will lead to great innovation and competition that will lead to more and better homes. We hope to see the new Help to Build scheme up and running as soon as possible together with the additional wonderful, affordable sustainable, uplifting new homes that it will help deliver.”