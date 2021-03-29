Government scraps Green Homes Grant voucher scheme

The government has announced that applications for the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme will close on 31st March 2021.

The Green Homes Grant Scheme opened for applications on 30th September, allowing homeowners and landlords to apply for vouchers to pay for green improvements such as loft, wall and floor insulation.

Under the Scheme, the government funds two thirds of the cost of green improvements up to £5,000 per household and the full cost up to £10,000 for low income households.

The government had set aside £1.5 billion for the scheme in 2020/21 and just £320 million for 2021/22.

However, the government expects to issue vouchers worth a total value of just £300 million by the time the scheme closes on 31st March.

To date, more than 96,000 applications have been made through the Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme and more than 39,000 vouchers have been issued.

Recent government research found that 86% of homeowners reported having a 'poor experience' with the application process for the scheme.

The scheme will be replaced by £300 million extra funding for green home upgrades as well as new funding delivered through local authorities to help lower income households to cut emissions and save money on bills.

Business and Energy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “Upgrading the country’s homes with energy efficiency measures means we can cut emissions and save people money on their energy bills.

“Today’s funding boost will mean even more households across England are able to access these vital grants through their local authority.

“This latest announcement takes our total energy efficiency spending to over £1.3 billion in the next financial year, giving installers the certainty they need to plan ahead, create new jobs and train the next generation of builders, plumbers and tradespeople.”