Hampshire Trust Bank announce launch of new 30-year interest only products

HTB Specialist Mortgages division has announced this morning that it remains committed to providing additional flexibility for brokers and their clients with the launch of their new 30-year interest only loan products.

Alex Upton, Sales Director, Specialist Mortgages said: “In response to demand, we have decided to extend our proposition so that brokers can offer their clients interest only terms of up to 30 years. We understand that most borrowers will seek refinance after the fixed term, however with this change we can give the borrower confidence that they have a finance solution in place for up to 30 years”.