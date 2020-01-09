FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Hampshire Trust Bank announce launch of new 30-year interest only products

Warren Lewis
|
9th January 2020
cash banknotes money

HTB Specialist Mortgages division has announced this morning that it remains committed to providing additional flexibility for brokers and their clients with the launch of their new 30-year interest only loan products.

HTB Specialist Mortgages division has announced this morning that it remains commited to providing additional flexibility for brokers and their clients with the launch of their new 30-year interest only loan products.

Alex Upton, Sales Director, Specialist Mortgages said: “In response to demand, we have decided to extend our proposition so that brokers can offer their clients interest only terms of up to 30 years. We understand that most borrowers will seek refinance after the fixed term, however with this change we can give the borrower confidence that they have a finance solution in place for up to 30 years”.

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.