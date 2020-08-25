Home buyers save 40% by going to auction

"Our analyses shows that buying houses at auction is a great way to hunt down a financially astute deal.""

Houses bought at auction in 2020 are 40% cheaper than the average cost of a home, according to research from bridging loans broker Octagon Capital.

Combining data on houses bought at auction in 2020 and ONS data on the average house prices for the year, the research shows that on average houses sold at auction cost £138,240, two-fifths as much as the average price of housing through other methods (£231,885).

Those from North East are buying houses at auction at a rate furthest below the average property price in the area. On average, houses bought at auction in the County Durham, Tyne and Wear, Cleveland and Northampton in 2020 have been 76% cheaper.

Elsewhere, houses bought at auction in Lincolnshire in 2020 cost 73% below the average property price for the area, with Scotland auction hunters also finding bargains this year (72% below average property price).

At the other end of the scale, Leicestershire auctions tend to be more aligned with the average property prices for the county. Although, house-hunters in this area have still saved 19% on the average property price this year.

Dan Kettle, commercial director at Octagon Capital, commented: “Whether you’re fixing up a house to sell-on, or looking for a bargain for your perfect home, our analyses shows that buying houses at auction is a great way to hunt down a financially astute deal."