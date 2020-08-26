House sales hit 13-year high following stamp duty holiday: NAEA

"Usually, we would expect to see a lull in activity during the summer months; however, demand remains unabated with no signs that this will not continue."

The average number of sales agreed per estate agent branch stood at 13 in July, the highest figure recorded since June 2007, according to the latest data from NAEA Propertymark.

Year-on-year, the number of sales per branch has increased by 44%, rising from nine recorded in July 2019.

The number of house hunters registered per estate agent branch rose by 13%, increasing from 379 in June to 428. Year-on-year, housing demand is up by a third (35%), rising from 316 in July 2019.

Supply also rose in July, with the number of properties available per member branch totalling 43, increasing from 37 in June. Year-on-year, the supply of housing increased marginally from 41 properties per member branch in July 2019.

The number of sales made to first-time buyers stood at 25% in July, a fall from 29% in June.

In July, three in five (60%) properties sold for less than the original asking price. 8% of properties sold for more than the original asking price, a fall from 10% in June.

Mark Hayward, chief executive of NAEA Propertymark, commented: “It’s positive to see the market continuing to boom with clear interest from both buyers and sellers. Usually, we would expect to see a lull in activity during the summer months; however, demand remains unabated with no signs that this will not continue. With the recent stamp duty holiday announcement, we expect the housing market to remain busy throughout the rest of the summer.”