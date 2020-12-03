Key Group launches Leadership Academy Programme

"Our ASPIRE values guide what we do as a business and have been fundamental in developing our Leadership Academy which is designed to help managers thrive in this constantly changing market"

Key Group has launched a new Leadership Academy Programme for its 100+ people managers.

The Programme runs over a twelve-month period and will focus on developing the leadership skills and existing knowledge of its people managers to better support individual teams. Key Group’s in-house learning and development team has kicked the programme off with nine virtual workshops and 52 one-to-one coaching sessions.

The programme will focus on flexibility, responsiveness and resilience, helping provide the necessary tools to support teams as the sector develops. Attendees will also work together to develop a charter which outlines what the Group’s ASPIRE values mean when it comes to how people manage and motivate their teams.

Alison Longley, HR director at Key Group, said: “While 2020 has been a hugely challenging year for most organisations, we have maintained our focus on our people strategy and continued to invest in our ambition to make Key Group a great place to work. The Leadership Academy which focuses on supporting our people managers and their teams is one of these initiatives. We look forward to developing and expanding the support that we provide.”

Simon Thompson, CEO at Key Group, added: “Key Group places a huge amount of importance on its people and how we support them so we are delighted to have rolled out this innovative bespoke training programme. Our ASPIRE values guide what we do as a business and have been fundamental in developing our Leadership Academy which is designed to help managers thrive in this constantly changing market and ultimately deliver the best outcomes for our customers.”