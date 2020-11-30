Knowledge Bank launches annual 12 Days of Christmas giveaway

"I think we can all agree, that this year, like no other, we need a bit of Christmas cheer and this is a great way to spread that cheer throughout December"

Knowledge Bank is launching its third annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign, offering prizes to both existing subscribers and to those taking trials during the period.

It will run for twelve working days throughout December, finishing on Wednesday December 16th.

Prizes include a Sonos One speaker, a 12-month cocktail box subscription, and three months of advertising in Property Reporter in their local area worth £500, donated by Financial Reporter.

A winner will be drawn each weekday throughout the campaign and the daily prize will be revealed on a special advent calendar on Knowledge Bank’s website. The daily winners will be announced on social media and will be contacted personally by the Knowledge Bank team notifying them of their win.

Nicola Firth, CEO of Knowledge Bank said: “Our ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign is now eagerly awaited each year with brokers asking us well in advance if we were doing it again. Certainly, I think we can all agree, that this year, like no other, we need a bit of Christmas cheer and this is a great way to spread that cheer throughout December, both to brokers who have been with us from the beginning and those who are taking out new trials.

“We have seen more brokers than ever, flock to Knowledge Bank this year, as never before has the need for a comprehensive way to search criteria been more necessary. This is our way of just giving a little bit back.

“The prizes that have been donated by our sponsors this year are excellent and we know that our brokers are going to love them. Of course, a massive thank you to our sponsors for their support again this year and their creativity in choosing some incredible prizes. We wish everyone the best of luck for the first draw on Tuesday.”