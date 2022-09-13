FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Landbay appoints Dowson as new regional manager

Landbay has announced it has appointed Paula Dowson regional account manager for the North East of England.

Rozi Jones
13th September 2022
black and white image of woman with hair tied back

She has over 20 years of experience having started her career at Northern Rock and joins Landbay from Castle Trust Bank where she held a similar role.

Paul Brett, managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, commented:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Paula to Landbay and I know she will be an integral part of the team. Her working knowledge of the North East and extensive mortgage experience stands her in good stead for helping us achieve our targets.”

Commenting on her new role, Paula Dowson said:

“I’m really looking forward to working for Landbay and getting to know even more brokers in my area. The buy-to-let market is strong in the North East with many landlords enjoying good rental yields so I expect I will be kept busy.”

