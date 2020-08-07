FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

LendInvest receives top rating from European ratings agency

The agency assessed and rated the processes used by LendInvest to underwrite and service property loans.

Rozi Jones
|
7th August 2020
Rod Lockhart, Christian Faes, Ian Thomas LendInvest
"After an unprecedented couple of months for the industry as a whole, it’s fantastic to see LendInvest recognised for its ability to weather a crisis"

LendInvest has received the highest rating from a European ratings agency for the sixth consecutive year.

ARC Ratings is a regulated European credit rating agency registered with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Its rating is based on a number of key factors including corporate governance, internal controls, due diligence, data disaster mitigation and the financial health of the company.

The agency affirmed for a sixth year its SQ1 Servicer Quality Rating for LendInvest following a comprehensive review of the company. In particular, the agency assessed and rated the processes used by LendInvest to underwrite and service property loans.

ARC’s review this year included recognition of LendInvest’s second securitisation of £285m of buy-to-let loans that was oversubscribed and closed nine months after the lender’s debut issue.

The rating agency commended LendInvest’s approach to handling the Covid-19 crisis with regards to its forbearance procedures, reporting its satisfaction with the processes and procedure in place should a second wave occur.

Rod Lockhart, CEO of LendInvest, said: “After an unprecedented couple of months for the industry as a whole, it’s fantastic to see LendInvest recognised for its ability to weather a crisis and receive the highest possible rating for the sixth year running from such a respected rating agency.

“The business invests heavily in the development of its proprietary technology and continuous improvement of its internal processes, putting us in a perfect position to remain open for business, while offering the same seamless experience that our borrowers and brokers expect.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.