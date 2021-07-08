FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Loans Warehouse announces series of key appointments

Rozi Jones
8th July 2021
Loans Warehouse has announced a number of key promotions.

Lizzie Fonseca has been promoted to head of advised sales, having joined Loans Warehouse last summer, whilst Jordan Chandler has been appointed as head of completions after joining the firm in 2015 as a paraplanner.

The specialist broker has also strengthened its board with the appointment of a new director of IT. Ahmad Tabesh joins existing board members Sam Busfield, Matt Tristram and Nick Rember who joined the board back in January.

Loans Warehouse has recently announced a number of key partnerships including Moneyfacts and Black & White Bridging, and most recently became the first addition to the MAB Specialist Panel.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “Despite all the difficulties the country has faced during the pandemic Loans Warehouse has continued to go from strength-to-strength.

“We are delighted to add Ahmad to the board and his experience will be vital as we continue to adapt our offering to match rising demand.

“Our growth this year has been well documented and will continue as we continue to search for a national account manager to develop our new partnerships with MAB & MCI Mortgage Club.”

 

 

