LV= confirms sale talks

Rozi Jones
15th June 2020
LV
"LV='s Board is fully committed to maximising long term value for its members and is therefore assessing a wide range of strategic options following the disposal of the general insurance business"

The board of LV= has confirmed that it is considering a potential sale of its remaining life insurance and pensions operations.

In response to press speculation regarding a possible takeover, LV= said it is considering "a wide range of strategic options" which "may involve a transaction with a third party".

In May 2019, LV= sold the remaining stake in its general insurance business to Allianz Group.

In a statement, LV= said: "LV='s Board is fully committed to maximising long term value for its members and is therefore assessing a wide range of strategic options following the disposal of the general insurance business to ensure that the remaining business continues to be operated in the best interests of all its members. Some but not all of these options may involve a transaction with a third party.

"No conclusions have yet been reached as to the most appropriate option to pursue and there can be no certainty that this review will result in any transaction being agreed or with whom."

