MAB's regional network partner in Scotland appoints operations director

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s regional network partner in Scotland has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Kevin Gaughan as director of commercial operations.

Kevin previously held the role of national sales director at Countrywide Mortgage Services, where he led a UK-wide team of over 500 advisers.

Prior to that, Kevin held a senior role at Slater Hogg and was head of Halifax for Intermediaries.

MAB Regional Network Partner Scotland was founded by Dominic and Claire Taddei and has been in its current guise since February 2016.

Dominic Taddei, managing director, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Kevin to our senior team. With his experience and knowledge in leading large mortgage intermediary businesses, Kevin will be integral to the ongoing success and future of our organisation, especially as we look to expand once again. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the history of our business.”

Kevin commented: “I am really looking forward to joining such a fantastic and progressive business. I’m excited about working closely with the team and utilising my learning from previous roles in the lender and broker world to support the business in progressing further."